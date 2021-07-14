An old couple has demonstrated that true love never dies as they held their wedding ceremony in style

In the viral video, the old man was assisted by two men as he seemed to lack the use of his feet, while the bride still looked agile

Many people have frowned at the video wondering why they had to stress the old man, others gushed about it

An old couple has reiterated their love for each other by walking down the aisle.

The unidentified couple, in an Instagram video shared by @saynaija and reposted by @mufasatundeednut, captured scenes from their arrival to the wedding venue.

The old woman still looked agile compared to the old man Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saynaija

The old bride despite being advanced in age still looked dapper and was flanked by well wishers and some persons that make up her bridal train.

Her groom on the other hand lacked the youthful agility she exhibited and was helped into the wedding venue by two men.

YEN.com.gh couldn't confirm if the duo had been married before as of the time of making this report.

People gush over the couple

@shuga.8 stated:

"Grandma wey carry plenty belle still dey walk herself , wetin grandpa do wey them carry am, away match o je o gbadun."

@call.mefunke wrote:

"Why are they stressing this man,the man may not even know what they are doing self."

@30bgnurse commented:

"Awwww ...what everyone getting married wants but very few get to see this ...e no easy!"

@tonycryax said:

"If this one throw flower anybody wey catch am..go tey before e marry."

@callhimolive remarked:

"This was exactly what my late grandfather did."

Old man marries 35-year-old woman

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that an old man had married a young woman.

According to Gyan Formula, a man who is said to be the son of the groom, his father is 97 years while the bride was 35 years old.

Gyan indicated that the two have been together for about 12 years and have four children with the eldest being 11 years old.

Gyan revealed that his father works as a cocoa farmer and herbalist and is still very strong.

Explaining why his father was marrying at this age, the man stated that he had been worried about the fact that he will pass on without marrying the lady and would be asked by God.

