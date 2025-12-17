The Ghanaian legal community was thrown into mourning after reports emerged that popular lawyer and online personality Akosua Asiama had passed away

Past students of Okuapemman Senior High School, where she graduated from in 2005, announced the tragic news on December 16, 2025

Tributes poured in following the announcement, as former schoolmates and colleagues celebrated Akosua Asiama, describing her death as deeply painful

A prominent Ghanaian lawyer and online personality, Akosua Asiama, has reportedly died, throwing her friends and family into mourning.

Akosua Asiama, prominent Ghanaian lawyer, reportedly passes away. Image credit: @okuapemmanokuas

Source: TikTok

Akosua Asiama’s death was reported by the alumni group of Okuapemann Senior High School (SHS), which she attended, on December 16, 2025.

"The sudden death is reported of Ɔdehye Akosua A. Asiama Esq. ✝️ (Adehye 2005 - Assistant Girls' School Prefect) Ɔdehye Lawyer Akosua Aisama had a thriving legal career,” the Past Students of Okuapemman School wrote on Facebook.

News of Akosua Asiama’s death sparked waves of sorrow among the members of the group, who shared tributes in honour of their late colleague.

The Facebook post announcing Akosua Asiama’s death is below.

All about Akosua Asiama’s legal career

Ghanaian lawyer Akosua Asiama held top positions with many legal firms before her death.

She was the legal officer for First Bank Ghana from April 2019 to January 2024, according to LinkedIn. She subsequently worked as the Legal Manager & Company Secretary for Izwe Ghana between January and September 2024, before joining Fido Ghana, where she was the Head of Legal & Board Secretary until her death.

Asiama had her education at the University of Ghana, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Sociology with Political Science in 2010. She completed her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) in 2013 and graduated from the Ghana School of Law in 2015.

She also worked for the legal firm Ntrakwah & Co as a Junior Associate.

Source: YEN.com.gh