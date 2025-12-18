Inter Miami have announced a contract extension for one of their biggest stars as Luis Suarez extended his stay in South Florida

Inter Miami continued to benefit from Luis Suarez’s experience, despite his limited role during the postseason

The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward racked up 17 goals and 17 assists in 2024/25 for Inter Miami

Inter Miami have secured the services of Luis Suarez for another year after the veteran forward agreed to a contract extension that will see him remain with the MLS champions through the 2026 season.

The Uruguayan striker played a key role in Miami’s historic campaign, making a 34-goal contribution in 2024/2025 to help his team to success.

Luis Suarez extends his Inter Miami stay with a one-year extension. Image credit: Albert Frank-Inter Miami

Source: Getty Images

His contributions helped the Florida-based club lift the MLS Cup for the first time, sealing the title with victory over Vancouver Whitecaps earlier this month, as the BBC noted.

Suarez, who will celebrate his 39th birthday next month, arrived at Inter Miami ahead of the 2024 campaign, reuniting with former Barcelona stars Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

While Busquets and Alba called time on their careers following the MLS Cup success, Suarez has opted to continue, committing his future after briefly becoming a free agent.

His decision keeps him alongside Messi, who penned a long-term deal in October that ties the Argentine icon to the club until 2028. The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker had already enjoyed success in his debut MLS season, playing a vital part in Miami’s capture of the Supporters’ Shield.

Luis Suarez's Inter Miami stats

According to Transfermarkt stats, Luis Suarez has remained a central figure in Inter Miami’s attacking setup, registering 30 goals and 19 assists in 55 MLS appearances dating back to 2024.

The striker enjoyed a prolific 2024/25 campaign, netting 17 goals and providing 17 assists in 50 matches across all competitions as Miami captured their first-ever Supporters’ Shield and set a new single-season MLS points record.

Luis Suarez signs a one-year contract renewal at Inter Miami till 2026. Image credit: Albert Frank

Source: Getty Images

In league action, Suarez struck 10 times during the 2025 MLS regular season, finishing joint second in the Inter Miami scoring charts alongside Lionel Messi.

While his output dipped somewhat in 2025, Suarez continued to influence games through his link-up play, providing 10 assists. He was used sparingly during the postseason, often starting on the bench, a situation that has prompted speculation over the role he will play in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, have continued to strengthen their squad, completing the free transfer signing of Sergio Reguilón, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid left-back, earlier this week.

Suarez and Messi form new club

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the two former Barcelona stars and current Inter Miami teammates had teamed up to relaunch a sports club, now operating as Deportivo LSM, a youth-focused football academy based in Ciudad de la Costa, Uruguay.

The pair have remained close friends since their time together at Barcelona, a bond that has carried over into both their professional and off-field ventures.

Source: YEN.com.gh