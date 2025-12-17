Nigerian TikToker Peller has responded emotionally to estranged partner Jarvis' breakup claims

In a voice note shared by his associate, Joblaq, Peller broke down in tears while talking about his ex-lover

The content creator's heartbreaking response to the ending of his relationship with Jarvis sparked mixed reactions

Nigerian TikToker Peller, known in private life as Habeeb Hamzat, has issued an emotional response to his estranged partner, Jarvis, following her public statements about their relationship.

Peller, a friend of Shatta Wale who visited Ghana in October to join in the musician's birthday celebration, has been in a widely publicised love relationship with fellow social TikToker Jarvis.

The duo have had many challenges in their relationship, including one in July when Peller threatened to end their lives should Jarvis ever try to ditch him.

A few days ago, reports surfaced that Jarvis had ended the relationship with Peller, following which Peller reportedly crashed his Mercedes-Benz vehicle on the Lekki Expressway in Lagos on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

In footage that has since gone viral on social media, the content creator can be heard speaking in evident distress moments before the crash, thanking his followers and expressing thoughts of ending his life. Peller was later rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

Jarvis confirms Peller breakup

During her TikTok live session, Jarvis confirmed that the relationship had ended. She stated that Peller lacks emotional control and claimed he is unreceptive to correction, noting that no one has properly guided him in this area.

While she defended Peller's character, calling him a man with a good attitude and lovely personality, Jarvis explained that their relationship was 'over for now.'

"Yes, he cannot control his emotions... that is the problem. There are people that break up, not because they hate each other, but because they want to understand things," she said.

Peller cries over Jarvis' statements about breakup

Reacting to Jarvis' announcement, Peller reportedly broke down in tears in a voice note shared online by one of his close associates, Joblaq.

Peller expressed that he could never speak about Jarvis publicly the way she did about him, adding that his "stomach was biting him" as he reacted to her words.

The content creator further emphasised that he never told Jarvis their relationship was on a contract, stating that "God sees his heart" and the way he loved Jarvis.

What fans said about Peller's reaction

The video of Peller's teary reaction to Jarvis' breakup has sparked mixed reactions online. YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

@ijoba_jayse said:

"Omo luv get power oh."

@klacic_rtp said:

"Some of you na the fear of being alone and lonely Dey make una rush into a relationship no be say una kuku Dey happy inside the relationship. When someone causes you pain, it's a reflection of their own suffering. Choose compassion over resentment-wish them peace and healing and move on with your life."

@horlarfund07 said:

"Mumu na you cause the pain for yourself now, but you don’t let me have appetite to eat the day it happened cause of your odeness."

Peller arrested after a car accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Peller was arrested after his recent car accident on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

The news of his arrest on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, was broken by influencer Tunde Perry and confirmed by the Lagos State Police Command.

