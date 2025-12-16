An SHS graduate has sparked reactions after detailing what transpired at the University of Ghana admissions desk

This comes after she posted a video stating that she was told she could not gain admission due to her grades

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared their self-placement options for University of Ghana applicants

The decision by the Senior High School graduate to visit the University of Ghana admissions desk to resolve her application challenges ended in disappointment.

This comes after the lady known on TikTok as @ehlasticbherry posted a video of herself detailing what happened as she visited the admissions desk.

Looking visibly sad, the lady said she was informed that she could not gain admission to study any of the programs she chose, despite having an aggregate of 20 in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Rather, she indicated that personnel at the desk advised her to either resit the WASSCE or pursue a diploma course.

The video concluded with the young lady looking sad as she left the University of Ghana campus.

Reactions to ongoing self-placement at UG

Ghanaians who visited the comment section of the video offered diverse views on the situation faced by the SHS graduate, with some advising her to look at other universities in the country.

Love commented:

“My sister, go to nursing school. I understand your pain. I also went through that. I had 15, and they didn’t give me admission . After all this stress, paying 300 cedis for transportation and all that… hmmm. Some nursing schools offer a degree.”

Chabby Chay:

“Do the diploma. When you’re done, you can top-up to get the degree.”

Heartaddded:

“Do the diploma and later do the degree afterwards.”

DANELÈ:

“They should take their school; we’ve had enough already.”

Yaw Dwarkwaa:

“Well, for me, I advise you to take a decision that will best suit you. The University of Ghana is not the only university in the country offering your desired program of choice. Try UCC, and thank me later.”

ccandypeach09:

“But I thought you said you met the cutoff, dear 🥹… it’s not too late; try other universities, okay? Your dreams aren’t over.”

dzi_dzi:

“Come to my school and offer Food and Nutrition; they’ll pick you ASAP.”

maame_kyerewaa.aaa:

“They’ve released the new cutoff points. Nursing and Midwifery is 15, and Public Health is 9.”

