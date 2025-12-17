Thomas Tuchel has been urged to make a decision on Callum Hudson Odoi ahead of 2026 World Cup

Hudson-Odoi has made up his mind about which country he wants to represent ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The former Chelsea winger has not featured for the Three Lions since 2019 and has been increasingly tempted by the opportunity to play on football’s biggest stage next year

Former Premier League striker Marlon Harewood believes Callum Hudson-Odoi deserves serious consideration for England’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Harewood, who scored 55 goals in 204 appearances during his professional career, has been impressed by Hudson-Odoi’s resurgence and feels his recent form warrants renewed international attention.

Thomas Tuchel urged to make Callum Hudson Odoi decision ahead of 2026 World Cup

The 25-year-old underlined his impact with two goals in Sunday’s emphatic 3–0 victory over Tottenham, a performance that reignited debate over his England prospects.

Hudson-Odoi has won three senior caps for the national team, the last coming six years ago, but Harewood believes his current development shows a player finally flourishing in the right environment.

Speaking to NottinghamshireLive, the ex-Nottingham Forest forward said the winger appears to have “found his spot” and is now playing with confidence and consistency.

“I like Hudson-Odoi, he's come on really well,” Harewood said.

“I've obviously watched him over the years, but it just seems like he's found his spot and he's just flourishing with the team.

“The England squad this last couple of years has been so, so strong. Whoever he takes is going to be a good asset to the squad.

While acknowledging the fierce competition for places in England’s squad, Harewood admitted breaking into the setup will not be easy given the depth of quality available.

However, he stressed that if Hudson-Odoi maintains his form and stays injury-free, he has every chance of forcing his way into contention.

“I can't see him getting in there with the talent that’s on display at the moment, because he's got some really top-class players that can go and do a job," Harewood added.

“But he's got a great shout if he continues to play how he's playing and be injury-free, why not?

Harewood also highlighted a tactical need within the England team, arguing that they require more direct, creative wide players capable of delivering quality into the box.

According to Harewood, Hudson-Odoi’s pace and willingness to take defenders on could change that dynamic, creating more chances for established forwards.

“I don't see why not, because I think that's the dynamic. England need to get players there to put things in the box and put players in positions – and quick players just to turn it around to.

“I always think England always go sort of defensive and then we always get in trouble in that sense instead of going at players.

With players like Harry Kane thriving on service from wide areas, he believes the winger’s qualities could prove decisive in North America next summer.

“He's one of the players that I would like to see on the pitch to go at teams and make things happen because you've got some good strikers on the field like [Harry] Kane who, when those deliveries are coming in, they can score,” Harewood concluded.

Reports suggest Tuchel could yet be tempted to hand Callum Hudson-Odoi a surprise England recall if the winger continues his impressive run of form at club level, with the Three Lions keen to add more cutting edge from the left side of attack ahead of the World Cup.

Hudson-Odoi makes Ghana decision

Meanwhile, Callum Hudson-Odoi is now giving serious consideration to switching his international allegiance to Ghana ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

This marks a major shift from his earlier stance, when the 25-year-old was determined to battle for a place in the England squad.

Hudson-Odoi, born in London to Ghanaian parents, is still eligible to represent Ghana despite having three senior caps for England.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is seriously considering switching his international allegiance to Ghana. Photos: Nick Michaels/@ghanablackstars.

He holds a Ghanaian passport and has long been courted by the Ghana Football Association, which made a strong attempt to secure his allegiance in 2021.

During that visit to Accra, the former Chelsea star held informal discussions with FA officials, met government representatives, and even paid a courtesy call on the country’s former president.

According to The SunSport, Hudson-Odoi is now working quietly behind the scenes to secure the necessary paperwork to represent Ghana at the World Cup.

The Black Stars are loaded with attacking talent, with electrifying wingers like Tottenham’s Mohammed Kudus and Bournemouth’s in-form Antoine Semenyo spearheading the squad.

Talented English player eyes Ghana switch

