Government States Position on Bawku Mediation Report Presented by Otumfuo

The Government of Ghana has officially endorsed the findings and recommendations of the Bawku Mediation Report presented by the Asantehene

In a statement issued by the Minister for Government Communications, the government affirmed its commitment to achieving lasting peace and stability in Bawku

The statement emphasised that the report is a fact-based, forward-looking roadmap, not meant to assign blame or declare victory for any party

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Government of Ghana has stated its position on the Bawku Mediation Report presented by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

The government, led by President John Mahama, said it fully endorses and accepts all the findings and recommendations of the mediation report.

President John Mahama's government states its position on the Bawku Mediation Report presented by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

'The government fully endorses and accepts all the findings and recommendations of the Mediation Report. The report constitutes a comprehensive, fact-based, and forward-looking roadmap aimed exclusively at achieving lasting peace, reconciliation, and stability in Bawku and its surrounding areas. It’s not intended to apportion blame or confer victory on any party,' portions of the statement read.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, on Wednesday, December 17, 2025,

Government announces GHC1b Bawku revitalisation fund

Meanwhile, the government has announced a GHC1 billion revitalisation fund to drive post-conflict reconstruction and development in Bawku and its surrounding areas.

According to the statement, the fund will be disbursed over a period of three years, from 2026 to 2028.

The Bawku Revitalisation Fund will be used for critical infrastructure and socio-economic recovery projects in the area.

Some of the projects expected to be constructed include roads, healthcare and educational facilities, irrigation, and dam projects to support year-round agriculture, security installations, and economic and commercial facilities.

The statement released by Felix also mentioned that President Mahama has ordered the fund to be managed by a high-level committee chaired by the Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson.

The membership of the committee will also include the Upper East Regional Minister, Donaltus Akamuguri, and the Majority Leader and Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga.

The government statement explained that the initiative aims to restore Bawku to its historic position as a key economic and trading hub while fostering peace, reconciliation, and sustainable development in the regio

Read the full statement below:

Ghanaians react to gov't position on Bawku

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the statement released by the government in relation to the Bawku Mediation Report.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Issahaku B. Gbene said:

"Peace is long overdue in the Bawku enclave. Let's give peace a chance now!"

@Kusi Asamoah also said:

"Very well said. I am particularly happy about the Bawku Revitilisation Fund. Hopefully it would catalyze a long term peace in the area. Dear Bawku people, pls take advantage of this opportunity and give peace a chance."

@Owusu Richard commented:

"Way to go. The rule of law must prevail irrespective of who it affected."

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, cautions the Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, against interfering in the Sampa chieftaincy issues. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Otumfuo cautions Bono Regional Minister

YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene had reprimanded the Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, and warned him to stop interfering in the Sampa Chieftaincy affairs.

In a video, the Otumfuo accused the Bono Regional Minister of using his political office to meddle in chieftaincy issues.

He made these remarks while addressing the Asanteman Council at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Monday, December 15, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh