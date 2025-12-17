A video of an old student of Odorgonno SHS has taken social media by storm in the wake of the ongoing University of Ghana admissions process

Speaking in an interview, she opened up on her decision to quit the University of Cape Coast for the University of Ghana

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared their views on the actions of the young lady

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Mavis, an old student of Odorgonno Senior High School, has sparked a debate on social media in the wake of a decision she made concerning her university education.

This comes after she quit the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in a bid to attend the University of Ghana.

Young lady opens up on her decision to quit UCC to begin University at level 100 Photo credit: @kasachannel/TikTok, @Univesiy of Ghana/Facebook

Source: UGC

Speaking in an interview, the young lady stated that she decided to leave the University of Cape Coast after just one year because she did not like the Bachelor of Arts in History programme she was offered

Quizzed by the interviewer on whether she had gained admission to the nation's premier university, Mavis, with a bright smile, said that upon visiting the university's admissions desk, she underwent self-placement and had selected a programme of her choice.

Touching on her time as a UCC student, Mavis, without hesitation, stated that the learning environment was strict, and she cited night study sessions and quizzes to support her point.

She then opened up about her readiness to embrace the campus life at the University of Ghana.

At the time of writing the story, the video had racked up almost 800 likes and 50 comments, captioned:

"Prospective students share their experiences with the UG admissions process."

University of Ghana releases admissions list for the 2025/2026 Academic Year. Photo credit: @University of Ghana/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Watch the video below:

Reactions to self-placement at UG

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared their views on the lady’s decision to leave UCC for the University of Ghana.

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

"I like her confidence and the fact that she took the bold step to leave UCC primarily because she did not like her program of study. I hope she gets a program she really enjoys, so she can study and also enjoy some fun time at Okponglo, Harvard."

TASHS TV commented:

"You think the University of Ghana is a chilling school? Come and experience 'shege.'"

Success_plus wrote:

"Please, where will distance students go for lectures?"

Kevin opined:

"Dem withdraw am for UCC."

Swayy_4 commented:

"Brofo wei na wode ba Legon? Hm."

Mr. Kent wrote:

"UCC far better ooo. Masa, dem dey lie to you."

AgbesiThousand added:

"This lady is in the school to have fun, not to learn...express yourself."

Paa_khofi wrote:

"Maame... your portal said 'you are not eligible.' Say the truth, wai."

SHS graduate advised to resit WASSCE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Senior High School graduate was left disappointed and sorrowful after her visit to the University of Ghana admissions desk.

This comes after she was informed that she could not gain admission to study any of the programs she chose, despite having an aggregate of 20 in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

She was then advised to either resit the WASSCE or pursue a diploma course.

Source: YEN.com.gh