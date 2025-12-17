US President Donald Trump has extended travel restrictions to cover two African countries that have already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The pair join Haiti and Iran on a list of nations whose supporters could face entry limitations when travelling to the United States

The expanded tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will feature 48 teams competing for the World Cup trophy

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A new proclamation signed by United States President Donald Trump has expanded his administration’s travel restrictions to include two African nations set to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The decision, announced on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, has stirred fresh debate as the global showpiece draws closer.

Donald Trump adds two 2026 World Cup-bound nations from Africa to his administration's travel ban list. Photo by Pool/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Trump bans 2 World Cup-bound nations

The White House confirmed that Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire have been placed under partial restrictions and entry limitations.

This category represents the least severe tier within the broader policy, which now covers 39 countries following the latest update.

According to a statement cited by the BBC, the measures are aimed “to protect the security of the United States” and are scheduled to take effect on January 1.

This latest move builds on a policy first unveiled in June 2025. At the time, President Trump declared a full ban on travellers from 12 countries while imposing tighter controls on visitors from seven others.

Those initial restrictions affected Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Additional limitations were applied to Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

On Tuesday, the list of fully banned nations was extended to include Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria.

Alongside Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire, 13 other countries were added under partial restrictions, bringing new concerns for travellers hoping to enter the US in the coming year.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

World Cup nations affected by Trump's restrictions

The expanded measures now impact four countries that have qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

Haiti and Iran were already subject to the strictest level of restrictions under earlier announcements. Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire now join that list under the partial category.

In explaining the decision, the White House pointed to visa overstay rates.

According to The Guardian, data from the Department of Homeland Security shows that Senegal recorded an overstay rate of roughly four per cent for B1 and B2 visitor visas, while Côte d’Ivoire stood at about eight per cent.

These visas are the type typically required by travelling supporters attending international tournaments.

Côte d’Ivoire has been drawn into Group E, where they will face Germany, Curaçao, and Ecuador.

Senegal will compete in Group I alongside France, Norway, and a European playoff qualifier yet to be confirmed.

With the World Cup now six months away, it is still unclear whether the stance on travel for Haiti, Iran, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire will be eased to accommodate the demands of hosting football’s biggest event.

Trump proposes social media entry requirement

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Donald Trump is pushing a proposal that would require foreign visitors to submit five years of social media history before entering the U.S. for the 2026 World Cup.

US authorities have already directed immigration officials to check travellers’ public social media accounts for signs of what they describe as “anti-American” views.

Source: YEN.com.gh