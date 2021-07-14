Education Minister to serve on United Nations Advisory Group for Mission 4.7

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has been invited to serve on the United Nations Advisory Group for Mission 4.7

He will be delivering the keynote address virtually on July 20, 2021

The minister brings to bear his remarkable leadership in global education to benefit the rest of the globe

The minister of education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has been invited to serve on the United Nations Advisory Group for Mission 4.7.

Mission 4.7 is a new global initiative designed to put into practice the bold vision articulated by the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) on education and target 4.7.

It will be led by two Patrons: Ban Ki-moon, the 8th Secretary-General of the UN and Audrey Azoulay, the Director-General of UNESCO.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Education minister Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

In a CitiNews report, Dr. Adutwum who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Bosomtwe constituency, will be delivering the keynote address virtually on July 20, 2021 between 09:00 and 10:00 am during one of the group’s meetings.

Per his career alignment, Dr Adutwum, who is a career educationist with loads of experience, brings to bear his remarkable leadership in global education to benefit the rest of the globe.

Education for change

In his response to the invite, Dr Adutwum reaffirmed his readiness to take part in the project to get the best for practicing the bold vision articulated initiative.

He noted it was wise for all to put their expertise to bear to help generate ideas and initiatives that would help the development of education in every part of the world.

Dr Adutwum noted that the assembling of such powerful educational experts would go a long way to gather the best of ideas that could change the world through education.

He however, assured the world of his preparedness to spend quality time towards the planning, discussion, and implementation of any good vision for the good of the world.

Portfolio

Adurtwum's selection unto this project does not come as a surprise as he has proven to be very capable when it comes to matters of education.

Looking at his performance over the past four years to date a Deputy Education Minister and current Minister for Education, he is sure up to the task.

The Free Senior High School initiative, the Double Track admission system and a host of other educational reform programs have and are doing well under his watch

