Moesha: Vica Michaels Reveals Actress now Lives in Church; gave Things out to the Poor Herself
- Vica Michaels, the model and friend of Moesha who invited her to church, has given an update on her condition
- She said Moesha is currently living in a place where she is being taken care of and counselled by the church
- Vica dispelled rumours that the church lured Moesha into selling her property to give money to the church
- She says Moesha's battle is beyond the physical but the Lord has already given them victory
Moesha’s friend who first invited her to church, Vica Michael’s, has released an update about the actress’ situation.
In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Vica, a popular model, dispelled rumours and reports that the church lured Moesha into selling her mansion and cars in order to have the money donated to it.
According to her, Moesha herself called people to her home and gave out things to the poor for reasons she is not able to disclose.
Vica mentioned actress Afia Schwar as one person who is privy to that.
She added that she was not even aware Moesha did that until she mentioned it on phone to her during a conversation.
The model revealed that Moesha is currently living in a place where she is being cared for and counseled by the church.
She said family members of her choice are aware of her new place and are working together with the church to ensure Moesha is doing well.
According to Vica, “The battle is beyond the physical but the Lord has given us victory already”.
Church rumour
Rumours were widely circulated that the pastor of the church where Moesha gave her life to Christ deceived her into selling off her mansion, cars, and other property.
Vica has rubbished the rumour and said she is unperturbed by all lies that are being spread about her and the church and that she lives everything to God.
Another rumour, however, has it that Moesha’s sugar daddies seized her cars and mansion after he jilted her.
Allegedly sleeping with devilish business tycoon
Meanwhile, Moesha is alleged to have slept with a business tycoon, who is not human.
According to Adu Safowaah, Moesha did not know the background of this man, and it was after they slept together that her life took a worse turn.
YEN.com.gh has published a detailed report of Safowaah's claims about Moesha and the devilish man.
No sex again till marriage
The actress has also declared that she will never sleep with any man till the day she marries.
Moesha says she is believing God to bring her husband to her at the right time and that is when she will resume sexual activities with a man.
