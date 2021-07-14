Afia Schwarzenegger has spoken again on the Moesha Boduong issue

The outspoken media personality bashed a number of people for causing Moesha's current predicament

According to her, the wishes of Moesha's hater's have come to pass

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Television and radio personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, famed as Afia Schwarzenegger has spoken for the second time about model and actress, Moesha Boduong's case.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, 'angry' Afia Schwar said Moesha's recent action was caused by the many trolls she received just because she said she was born again

She said many celebrities including veteran actor Akwasi Boadi known widely as Akrobeto, are part of Moesha's predicament.

Moesha's blood is on your hands - Afia Schwar jabs Akrobeto, others in new video. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

According to her, these celebs teased Moesha Boduong after she said she had given her life to Christ and that the blowback from the teasing has caused a mental breakdown.

Afia Schwar went on to say that should anything happen to Moesha, her blood would be on the hands of all those who criticised her when she decided to give her life to Christ.

The comedian also said the general public attacked Moesha's mental health after criticising her over her decision to repent.

Afia Schwar added that people did not stop for a minute to consider Moesha's mental state and capability before saying and writing all manner of things about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Moesha was seen in a recent video looking quite unkempt and was preaching atop an uncompleted storey building.

Reports that tagged the video had it that the actress and model attempted taking her own life when some labourers spotted her and prevented her from doing so.

Meanwhile, actress Rosemond Alade Brown has asked for support for fellow actress Moesha Babiinoti Boduong following the latter's video which went viral on social media.

While speaking in a self-recorded video in her home and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akuapem Poloo asked the members of Moesha's church to visit her and also keep an eye on her.

She also called on her fellow celebs to step into the matter and encourage Moesha if it so happens that she is going through some form of depression.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen