The counsellor has been explaining Moesha's situation after a video of the actress looking unkempt went viral

Counsellor Kweku Adumattah said this has to be the case particularly because of the lifestyle Moesha lived before repenting

The counsellor encouraged Ghanaians to support the celebrity through this stage of her Christian journey

Counsellor Kweku Adumattah, a Ghanaian counsellor has explained the current condition of famous social media icon, Maurecia Babiinoti Boduong, better known as Moesha.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, the popular counsellor indicated that when people come to Christ, they start life at level zero before building up again.

Relating this to the current situation of Moesha who has said her current life is devoid of riches, Adumattah added:

"Looking at the lifestyle that she has had, I mean, you will go to zero when you give your life to Christ because you become more or less 'a poor person' as you can't live your luxurious life again. "

Counsellor Kweku Adumattah further mentioned that Moesha or anyone in that phase of transition has to be tough until they go through the rudimentary stages successfully.

He further encouraged the general public not to quickly judge or ridicule the likes of Moesha but rather empathise with them and support them to overcome.

In a recent video that went viral online, Moesha was seen seated on what looked like an abandoned foundation of a building while she preached and advised young ladies.

The actress who used to post raunchy photos and videos of herself was seen speaking against young ladies using their bodies to entice men for money.

What caught the eye of many people was the fact that the actress was looking quite dirty and it is yet to be determined the cause of that.

Meanwhile, television and radio personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, famed as Afia Schwarzenegger has also spoken about the ongoing discussion about model and actress, Moesha Boduong.

