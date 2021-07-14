Hannah Annobil-Acquah was reportedly the Head of Retail Banking at First National Bank

She passed away in July but the cause of death is yet to be known

Heartbreaking photos have emerged, with tributes pouring in following her unexpected demise

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Heartbreaking visuals and tributes are pouring in following the unexpected death of Head of Retail Banking at First National Bank, Hannah Annobil-Acquah.

A social media user who claimed to be a relative, Emmanuel Anane Boate, took to his Facebook page to announce her demise.

''My dearest niece, Mrs Hannah Annobil-Acquah, Head of Retail Banking of First National Bank Ghana has painfully passed on in Accra! Very sad. She was just 49 years,'' his post read.

Former Wesley Girls' student who graduated with 1st class dies; heartbreaking photos emerge. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Facebook

The late Hannah Annobil-Acquah was an alumna of Wesley Girls High School, an athlete who ''gave the boys in Mfantsipim, Saint Augustine's College, and others a run for their money during intercollege events,'' according to a post sighted on the Facebook page of Afiba Addae-Mensah.

A former colleague, Nana Awere Damoah, also took to Facebook to express that he was bitterly upset by Annobil-Acquah's passing, disclosing that she graduated with a Land Economy first-class degree from the university.

He wrote:

''Just seeing this. Gutted! Graduated First Class in our year (she read Land Economy), she was one of the sharpest persons I encountered at UST. Great personality too.

''Damirifa due, Hannah!''

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian business titan and preacher, Reverend Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso, has cautioned against criticising actress Moesha Buduong after she became ''born again''.

In a clip sighted on social media, the presiding pastor of God’s Solution Center (GSC), warned against victimising the former socialite who recently converted to Christianity.

''Somebody repents and says that I want to go and serve God then these people come out as the Pharisees to criticise, and if you don't take care, you kill yourself.''

In other news, a sixteen-year-old homeless mother, Abigail Nartey, abandoned by her father over her unruly behaviour, is appealing for help to cater for her newborn baby.

The teenager was rendered homeless and moved to Tema Community 22 in the Greater Accra Region after her birth father threw her out from the house.

According to Nartey, she met a young man, aged 18, who works as a minibus ''trotro'' conductor and got sexually involved with him, becoming pregnant as a result.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen