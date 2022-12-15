A video capturing the moment of how a 'trotro' driver and his mate assaulted a police officer has caused a stir on social media

The pair kicked the policeman from the MTTD onto the ground before briefly dragging him as they continued manhandling him

Scores of commenters were in disbelief as some described the action of the 'trotro' driver and the mate as ''unacceptable''

A video capturing the incredible moment of how a 'trotro' driver and his mate manhandled a police officer from the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) in Ghana has caused a stir.

Reactions as video captures moment trotro driver and his mate assaulted a policeman. Credit: Daily Graphic.

Source: Facebook

How 'trotro' driver and his mate assaulted the police officer

The short clip begins with the two men kicking the policeman onto the ground. The pair then pinned the officer onto the ground before dragging him as they continued to manhandle him.

The police officer and the duo exchanged words when he finally managed to get on his feet. There were observers around but it was after the police officer got on his feet that the onlookers intervened.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It is not immediately clear what triggered the misunderstanding leading to the manhandling of the policeman. Scores of commenters, however, described the behaviour of the 'trotro' driver and his mate as ''unacceptable''.

Watch the footage below:

How netizens reacted to the video of the policeman being assaulted

Abdul Rafiu Qamara posted:

This is unacceptable. You cannot take the law into your hands.

Attram Horatio said:

I am not supporting what these guys have done but the MTTD guys need to be talked to, they are mostly seen harassing these trotro drivers for nothing. They both need each other but at times it is on head off.

Harold Ardayfio replied:

Attram Horatio bro, no matter the cause, once someone is in uniform, especially the police, you don't fight such a person. This is indiscipline to the highest level. The driver and mate must be severely punished. That uniform represents a bigger thing than the one wearing it and that's why even those who wear them and misbehave are punished. Ghana Police Service please get these guys ASAP. We trust you will.

Kyere Elvis Piesie added:

Attram Horatio is wrong to fight a person in uniform no matter the level of provocation. If it was the police like say the same thing.

Alexis Doyen reacted:

There's nothing funny about this. We know some officers are not correct but this is utterly lawless. Hope the police deal mercilessly with them.

Efo Dawn commented:

This is extremely worrying. The police must revise the way they relate with citizens who break the law.

Kester Buertey said:

They didn't respect his uniform. These guys ought to be punished severely.

Edem Freeman posted:

Now without the body cam of our security officers always the citizens will be the ones to be blamed when taken to take station or court.

Driver 'Fights' GH Police Officer and Man as He Refuses to Stop; Speeds Off With Them in Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of a chaotic scene involving a driver, an officer of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, and a man has emerged on social media.

The clip seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram account of Phylxentertainment opens with the man in ordinary clothes forcefully attempting to eject the driver from his vehicle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh