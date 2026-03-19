A Ghanaian teacher has become a motivation to many after he opened up about what it takes to teach in the US

This comes after he shared six relevant requirements anyone eager to teach in the US must be willing to go through

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have shared their views on the steps provided by the young man

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Nortey Nazeer, a Ghanaian teacher based in the US, has received a lot of praise after he opened up about working in the country.

This comes after he shared a step-by-step requirement of what is needed for teachers in Ghana who are desirous of relocating to the US to teach.

A Ghanaian teacher in the US opens how his colleagues back home can relocate and work there Photo credit: @Nortey Nazeer﻿/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on March 3, he indicated that the first requirement was to find out if you meet the eligibility criteria.

He explained that this includes having a degree in teaching, two years of experience, a strong command of the English language, and actively working as a teacher.

The second requirement he stressed was the need for people willing to teach in the US to prepare the necessary documentation.

With this, he placed emphasis on evaluating your certificates to match US standards, providing proof of work, having a valid teaching licence, and a clean police record..

On the third essential requirement, Nortey Nazeer touched on the need for prospective teachers to get a sponsor. He explained that you must apply through recognised organisations to teach in the US.

A teacher in the US, teaching his students in class. Photo credit: @Boston Globe/Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

The fourth requirement, he said, was to attend an interview with your sponsor, after which you will then attend interviews with schools willing to have you teach their students.

Applying for a visa was also the fifth step he emphasised for anyone ready to teach in the US.

The final step and requirement a prospective teacher must go through is to make the trip to the US. With this, he advised successful applicants to be in the country even before the date to commence their new role begins.

Below is the Facebook post:

Reactions on how to teach in the US

Ghanaians who took to the comments section shared their views on how to relocate and teach in the US.

Kofi Ampaabeng Yeboah stated:

“Nice education. We appreciate your time. We shall keep trying.”

Adegbite Adetayo Oluyele opened up:

“I’m interested. I teach basic science and technology. I possess a Higher National Diploma in Electrical/Electronics Engineering and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education.”

Okatakyie F. K. Osei added:

“Please, what do you mean by advanced degree?”

Teacher in US worried over ICE raids

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian teacher in the US has spoken in the wake of the ongoing crackdown on illegal migrants in the country.

In a video on YouTube, he said ongoing raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had negatively affected his work as a teacher.

According to him, the threat of deportation has brought fear to many migrants, especially Hispanics, who now choose to stay indoors for fear of being apprehended and deported.

Source: YEN.com.gh