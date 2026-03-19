The football world has been left heartbroken after the tragic death of a young former academy striker at just 23

A promising footballer’s life has been cut short, leaving teammates, supporters and the wider football community mourning the painful

Sadness has spread across the football world, with an English football club releasing a poignant statement

English club Scunthorpe United have expressed deep sorrow following the reported death of former academy striker Levi Gallimore, who has sadly passed away at the age of 23.

The National League side released an emotional statement confirming the tragic news while paying tribute to the young forward.

Promising footballer Levi Gallimore passes away aged 22. Image credit: @SUFCOfficial

Source: Twitter

The club statement read:

“Scunthorpe United is devastated to learn of the passing of former academy player Levi Gallimore at the age of 23,” the club said.

According to Sun Sport, Levi Gallimore passed away on Wednesday, March 18, as emotional tributes continue to pour in on social media.

According to GiveMeSport, Gallimore joined Scunthorpe United on a scholarship in May 2018 after leaving the academy of Brentford FC, having impressed during a successful trial with Scunthorpe towards the end of the 2017/18 season.

During his time with the academy, the striker showed promising form. In the 2018/19 campaign, he scored four goals in the Youth Alliance League and added two more in the FA Youth Cup.

The following season proved even more productive as he netted seven league goals in just 11 appearances, including a memorable hat-trick against Huddersfield Town in September 2019.

Gallimore also featured in several other youth competitions during his second scholarship year, making four appearances in the Youth Alliance Cup and three more in the FA Youth Cup.

The club concluded their statement by sending heartfelt condolences to the young striker’s loved ones during what they described as an incredibly difficult time.

Scunthorpe United are mourning the passing of their former player Levi Gallimore. Image credit: @SUFCOfficial

Source: Twitter

Fans pay tribute to Levi Gallimore

Meanwhile, there were lots of messages of condolence from fans after the news of Levi Gallimore's passing hit the internet on Wednesday.

Ola Son said:

''Gallimore was so young and had his whole life ahead of him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and everyone at Scunthorpe United during this incredibly difficult time.''

Sam Acres wrote:

"Rest in peace, Levi Gallimore. It’s devastating to hear about the loss of such a young and talented footballer. Sending my deepest condolences to his loved ones and the entire Scunthorpe United community.''

Eddie also commented:

"So sad to hear about Levi Gallimore’s passing. The football world has lost a young player with great potential. Strength and comfort to his family and friends as they go through this painful moment.''

Thompson also said:

"Truly tragic news about Levi Gallimore. No one should leave this world so young. My heart goes out to his family, teammates, and everyone connected to Scunthorpe United. May he rest in peace."

Terry Whatson's painful death

Just recently, YEN.com.gh reported that Wolverhampton Wanderers announced the passing of former player Terry Whatson on Saturday, January 3, 2026, ahead of their Premier League fixture against West Ham at Molineux.

The club marked the occasion with a minute’s silence before kick-off, as heartfelt tributes poured in across social media to honour his legacy.

Source: YEN.com.gh