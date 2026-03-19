A new update about the whereabouts of Elder Frank Donkor has emerged following the demise of his two sons in the Tema aircraft crash

A video shared on Thursday, March 19, 2026, also showed the scenes from the Hebron Prayer Camp days after the aviation tragedy

The tragic demise of Elder Frank Donkor's sons in the aircraft crash in Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026, has sent Ghanaians into mourning

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A new update about Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor, the leader and founder of the Hebron Prayer Camp, has emerged following the death of his two sons in the tragic aircraft crash in Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Scenes from the Hebron Prayer Camp and an update on Elder Frank Donkor emerge after his sons' demise in the Tema aircraft crash. Photo source: Elder Frank Donkor, Onua FM, Gossips24 Avenue

Source: Facebook

On Monday, March 16, 2026, a microlight aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1, claiming the lives of the pilot and one passenger on board.

A statement by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) indicated that the light aircraft, which was flying from Ho to Accra, was expected to reach its destination at 15:20 GMT and made its last radio contact at 14:18 GMT.

The statement indicated that any further details would be communicated once the investigation had progressed.

The statement read:

"The aircraft was flying from Ho to Accra, estimating Accra at 1520 Z. The last contact with the aircraft on radio was 1418 Z. There were two persons on board."

Footage of the tragic incident, which emerged on social media, showed residents rushing to the crash site at the Oninku Drive School Park at Site 17 in Tema Community One, close to the Tema Municipal Assembly (TMA) Daycare facility, as thick smoke filled the air.

The incident prompted the immediate evacuation of the children from the school before the emergency response arrived.

See the press statement as shared on Facebook below:

Elder Donkor's sons identified as crash victims

On Tuesday, March 17, 2026, reports emerged that Captain Frank Donkor, 36, a flying instructor, and his younger brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, 25, a university graduate, were identified as the two victims of the aircraft crash.

The deceased brothers were the sons of Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor, the leader and founder of the Hebron Prayer Camp in Doboro near Nsawam in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Captain Frank Donkor was a pilot with 15 years of experience before the tragic aircraft crash.

The Instagram post detailing the identities of the Tema aircraft crash victims is below:

Scenes from Hebron camp and new update emerge

A video shared by Media General's Accra-based radio station, Onua FM, on their official Instagram page on Thursday, March 19, 2026, captured the quiet scenes at the Hebron Prayer Camp near Doboro following the aircraft tragedy.

In the video, only a few individuals were seen at the prayer camp's premises, cleaning the compound and dragging dustbins after collecting waste.

Old footage of Captain Frank Donkor throwing a birthday party for his dad resurfaces. Image credit: Hebron Prayer Camp Official/YouTube, Elder Frank Donkor Page/Facebook

Source: UGC

According to Onua FM's report, the Hebron Camp leader, Elder Frank Donkor, was currently in Canada mourning the demise of his son and had not been in Ghana when tragedy struck his family.

Speaking to a journalist at the premises, a male church member who joined the camp in 2019, expressed sadness over the deaths of Captain Frank Donkor and his brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor.

The Instagram video of the scenes at the Hebron Prayer camp and an update on Elder Frank Donkor after his son's demise is below:

Old video of aircraft crash victims resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of the Tema aircraft crash victims resurfaced after their demise.

In the video, Captain Frank Donkor and his brother Elijah flaunted their close bond as they flew an aircraft together in Ghana.

The resurfaced video of the two aircraft crash victims evoked sadness among Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh