The Electricity Company of Ghana schedules critical maintenance disrupting power across multiple regions on March 19

Volta and Central Regions face significant outages, affecting numerous communities between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm

The Electricity Company of Ghana and Ghana Grid Company apologised for the inconvenience the power cuts would bring

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The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled emergency maintenance exercises across multiple regions on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Graphic Online reported that engineers are set to undertake critical infrastructure upgrades.

The Electricity Company of Ghana schedules emergency maintenance exercises across multiple regions on March 19

Source: Getty Images

This will temporarily disrupt power supply to scores of communities from the Volta Region to the Western enclave.

The outages will commence at varying times across affected areas, with most beginning at 9:00 am.

In the Volta Region, the Ghana Grid Company has scheduled three separate maintenance operations at different Bulk Supply Points.

At the Kadjeibi Bulk Supply Point, two parallel exercises will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The first will affect the:

Kpando Township

Nkonya

Alavanyo

Agbenorxoe

Kwamekrom

Aziavi

Ve-Dome

Ve-Golokwati

Amedzofe

Vane

Fume

Torkor

Hohoe Township

Ayoma

Fodome

Kute

Sovie,

Vakpo

Anfoega

The second Kadjeibi operation will impact:

Kadjeibi,

Jasikan

Dambai

Nkwanta

Worawora

Apesokubi

Dormabin

Asukawkaw

Katanga

Ayeremu

Kparekpare

Tokoroano

Mount Sinai

Guaman

Kudje

Tapa Amanya

Bomfa

Akaa

A third operation in the Volta Region is scheduled at the Aflao Bulk Supply Point from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

There will be a one-hour outage affecting:

Denu

Aflao

Ave Towns

Hedzranawo

Havedzi

Kedzi

Adina

Agavedzi

Keta

Afiadenyigba

Atiteti

Tsavanya

Anlo

Nakyikope

Abor

Part of Akatsi

Dzodze

Dumsor in the Central Region

In the Central Region, multiple exercises have been scheduled throughout the day.

A major operation from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm will affect:

Korumantse

Abandze

Kurankyekrom

Saltpond Zongo

Anomabo

Nananom Junction

Mankessim

New Nkusukum

Bafikrom

A second Central Region exercise from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm will impact parts of Amissano, Basakrom, Dankwakrom, and surrounding communities.

Dumsor in Accra

The Accra East Region will experience two separate maintenance operations on March 19.

The first, a planned exercise from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, will affect parts of:

Katamanso

Regimanuel Estate

Kokomlemle

Parts of Asylum Down

Nkrumah Circle

Nima

Kanda Estate

Accra New Town

Pig Farm

Mallam Atta Market

Caprice

A second, emergency maintenance exercise in the same region will run from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, impacting Regimanuel Estate at Spintex, parts of Martey Tsuru, and surrounding localities.

The Accra West Region will experience an eight-hour planned exercise from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting:

Mandela

SCC

Sunny Coast

Korkordjor

Kinshasha

Darkuman

Kokompe

Nkrumah Flats

Dumsor in the Ashanti Region

In the Ashanti Region, two maintenance exercises have been scheduled.

One will be from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and will affect:

Sawua

Nahinso

Homanrase

Prabon

Jachie

Pramso

Abrankese

Sweden

Abidjan Nkwanta

An emergency exercise from 10:00 am to 11:00 am will impact Boadi, Emena, Apemso, Deduako, and their environs.

In its public notices, the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Grid Company extended their apologies to all affected customers, acknowledging the inconvenience that such technical interventions inevitably cause to both domestic and commercial activities.

ECG proposes increase in Distribution Service Charge

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had proposed a 225% increase in its Distribution Service Charge.

The Ghanaian power provider had argued in September 2025 that the proposed new increase was necessary to avert a financial collapse.

The proposed new charges would see the costs increase from GHp19.0384/kWh to GHp61.8028/kWh from 2025 to 2029. The Ghana Water Limited and the ECG attributed their proposed increase in utility tariffs under the 2025-2030 Multi-Year Tariff Order to the impacts of illegal mining.

Source: YEN.com.gh