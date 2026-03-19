ECG Maintenance Dumsor Hits Volta on March 19 Alongside Major Parts Of Accra and Ashanti
- The Electricity Company of Ghana schedules critical maintenance disrupting power across multiple regions on March 19
- Volta and Central Regions face significant outages, affecting numerous communities between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm
- The Electricity Company of Ghana and Ghana Grid Company apologised for the inconvenience the power cuts would bring
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The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled emergency maintenance exercises across multiple regions on Thursday, March 19, 2026.
Graphic Online reported that engineers are set to undertake critical infrastructure upgrades.
This will temporarily disrupt power supply to scores of communities from the Volta Region to the Western enclave.
The outages will commence at varying times across affected areas, with most beginning at 9:00 am.
In the Volta Region, the Ghana Grid Company has scheduled three separate maintenance operations at different Bulk Supply Points.
At the Kadjeibi Bulk Supply Point, two parallel exercises will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.
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The first will affect the:
- Kpando Township
- Nkonya
- Alavanyo
- Agbenorxoe
- Kwamekrom
- Aziavi
- Ve-Dome
- Ve-Golokwati
- Amedzofe
- Vane
- Fume
- Torkor
- Hohoe Township
- Ayoma
- Fodome
- Kute
- Sovie,
- Vakpo
- Anfoega
The second Kadjeibi operation will impact:
- Kadjeibi,
- Jasikan
- Dambai
- Nkwanta
- Worawora
- Apesokubi
- Dormabin
- Asukawkaw
- Katanga
- Ayeremu
- Kparekpare
- Tokoroano
- Mount Sinai
- Guaman
- Kudje
- Tapa Amanya
- Bomfa
- Akaa
A third operation in the Volta Region is scheduled at the Aflao Bulk Supply Point from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.
There will be a one-hour outage affecting:
- Denu
- Aflao
- Ave Towns
- Hedzranawo
- Havedzi
- Kedzi
- Adina
- Agavedzi
- Keta
- Afiadenyigba
- Atiteti
- Tsavanya
- Anlo
- Nakyikope
- Abor
- Part of Akatsi
- Dzodze
Dumsor in the Central Region
In the Central Region, multiple exercises have been scheduled throughout the day.
A major operation from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm will affect:
- Korumantse
- Abandze
- Kurankyekrom
- Saltpond Zongo
- Anomabo
- Nananom Junction
- Mankessim
- New Nkusukum
- Bafikrom
A second Central Region exercise from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm will impact parts of Amissano, Basakrom, Dankwakrom, and surrounding communities.
Dumsor in Accra
The Accra East Region will experience two separate maintenance operations on March 19.
The first, a planned exercise from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, will affect parts of:
- Katamanso
- Regimanuel Estate
- Kokomlemle
- Parts of Asylum Down
- Nkrumah Circle
- Nima
- Kanda Estate
- Accra New Town
- Pig Farm
- Mallam Atta Market
- Caprice
A second, emergency maintenance exercise in the same region will run from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, impacting Regimanuel Estate at Spintex, parts of Martey Tsuru, and surrounding localities.
The Accra West Region will experience an eight-hour planned exercise from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting:
- Mandela
- SCC
- Sunny Coast
- Korkordjor
- Kinshasha
- Darkuman
- Kokompe
- Nkrumah Flats
Dumsor in the Ashanti Region
In the Ashanti Region, two maintenance exercises have been scheduled.
One will be from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and will affect:
- Sawua
- Nahinso
- Homanrase
- Prabon
- Jachie
- Pramso
- Abrankese
- Sweden
- Abidjan Nkwanta
An emergency exercise from 10:00 am to 11:00 am will impact Boadi, Emena, Apemso, Deduako, and their environs.
In its public notices, the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Grid Company extended their apologies to all affected customers, acknowledging the inconvenience that such technical interventions inevitably cause to both domestic and commercial activities.
ECG proposes increase in Distribution Service Charge
YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had proposed a 225% increase in its Distribution Service Charge.
The Ghanaian power provider had argued in September 2025 that the proposed new increase was necessary to avert a financial collapse.
The proposed new charges would see the costs increase from GHp19.0384/kWh to GHp61.8028/kWh from 2025 to 2029. The Ghana Water Limited and the ECG attributed their proposed increase in utility tariffs under the 2025-2030 Multi-Year Tariff Order to the impacts of illegal mining.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.