The award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has broken her silence on the death of Elder Frank Donkor's two sons

In a video, the singer shared a message for those who questioned why he could not see the tragedy coming before it happened

Diana Asamoah's message has caused a massive stir on social media as heartbroken Ghanaians shared varied comments

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has broken her silence on the death of Elder Frank Donkor of Hebron prayer camp’s two sons.

The gospel musician Diana Asamoah reacts to the death of Elder Frank Donkor's two sons in the aircraft crash. Image credit: Evangelist Diana Asamoah, Hebron Prayer Camp, Okay 101.7 FM

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a video shared by Rich Media on TikTok, the singer first sent her condolences to the bereaved family, explaining how life is full of uncertainty. She detailed how heartbroken she was when reports emerged that both gentlemen who lost their lives in the crash were from one family.

Diana Asamoah further sent a message to Ghanaians who were questioning why, as a man of God, Elder Frank Donkor couldn't see the tragedy coming, saying;

“No matter who you are, life can throw difficulties at you at any time. I know people will say that looking at how powerful and prayerful Elder Frank Donkor is, he should have seen the crash coming, but no, God does what he pleases ( Nea Onyame p3 na ɔyɛ).”

The TikTok video of Diana Asamoah is below:

Reactions to Diana Asamoah's remarks

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Diana Asamoah's remarks about the death of Elder Frank Donkor's two sons.

Titi Tamara Ali wrote:

“Awurade, my heart is aching, Elder kafra wati, mmranti3 papa bi sei.”

Daakyehemaa wrote:

“Hmmm, it's well, but in this era, who still thinks about that? Oh God, who are we to question you? Let your will be done.”

Akosua Adepa Skyromzy wrote:

“Ey3 sem oo, may God strengthen them.”

Deborah wrote:

“I guess it is not easy for the family. May God comfort them.”

Jennifer wrote:

“Who are we to question God? He is the one who gives and takes in his own appointed time.”

Elder Frank Donkor's sons' aircraft crash

On March 16, 2026, the nation was thrown into a state of mourning after reports emerged that an aircraft carrying two passengers had crashed in Tema, killing two people on board who happened to be Elder Frank's sons.

Officials from the Ghana Fire Service, the police, and other security agencies were quickly deployed to the scene to control the fire, establish a perimeter, and salvage the wreckage.

Residents gathered to help extinguish the flames and secure the area, while security personnel and emergency responders arrived to begin investigations into the incident.

The tragic aircraft accident left the community deeply shaken as eyewitnesses described seeing the aircraft plummet from the sky, scattering debris and igniting a fire near Site 17. “It was sudden, and everyone around was shaken. The fire that broke out had to be quickly contained by nearby residents and emergency personnel to prevent further damage,” said a witness, Nana Kwame.

The Facebook video of Elder Frank Donkor's 31st night message is below:

Elder Frank Donkor's 31st night message surfaces following the death of his two sons. Image credit: Elder Frank Donkor, Hebron Prayer Camp

Source: Facebook

Elder Frank Donkor's 31st night message trends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a message shared by Elder Frank Donkor on December 31, 2025, went viral following the death of his two kids.

The man of God declared that 2026 should be a good year, free of tragedy, while sharing the story of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego.

According to him, he was thinking about the stories of these great men in the Bible, and it dawned on him that, no matter the pain, fire, or situation he would go through, God would deliver him.

Source: YEN.com.gh