Abusuapanin Tupac's injunction case against ‘Team Legal Wives’ planned celebration of life for Daddy Lumba takes an unexpected turn

In a video, the lawyer of the accused stated that the case has been adjourned to March 25, 2026, after they filed an abridgement of time

The new update has sparked reactions on social media as concerned Ghanaians shared varied opinions on the family's never-ending drama

A new update has emerged concerning Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu, widely known as Abusuapanin Tupac's injunction to cancel ‘Team Legal Wives' planned celebration of life, as the court has adjourned the case.

The legal battle among Daddy Lumba's family members takes a dramatic turn as the court adjourns Tupac's injunction case. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, KSBEN TV

Source: TikTok

The legal battle among family members of the late Daddy Lumba continues to gain attention as reports have indicated that the plaintiff and accused appeared before the court on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, for the hearing of the case.

Speaking in an Instagram video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lawyer for “Team Legal Wives' stated that after the court's earlier adjournment to March 23, 2026, the Government of Ghana declared the said date a public holiday because of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, triggering them to file for an abridgement of time.

Explaining what it meant, he indicated that they wanted the court to move their hearing closer so that his clients could prepare for Lumba's celebration of life; however, Abusuapanin Tupac, the plaintiff, refused to appear in court, but he disclosed his inability to show up for the proceedings and requested that the hearing be moved to March 26.

The lawyer claimed they objected, and after hours of the proceeding, the court adjourned the case until March 25.

Meanwhile, the purported celebration is set to take place on March 28 and 29.

The Instagram video of the lawyer is below:

Reactions to Tupac's injunction case adjournment

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after the court adjourned Abusuapanin Tupac's injunction case.

Naomi Adams wrote:

“God is in control. In fact, God bless you, lawyer, you are a good man of God.”

Frank wrote:

“Why is Tupac stopping the immediate family from also doing their celebration? This man is up to something.”

Afriyie wrote:

“The lawyer should have pleaded with the court to dismiss it because there’s no difference between 25 and 26th.”

Dells wrote:

“But when you file an application for abridgement of time, and the date is not convenient for the other party, they’re permitted to seek adjournment to another date. Nothing strange here”

Yesu wrote:

“It’s sad that the vulnerable have no justice and the government has no shame.”

The Facebook post of the Ga Overlord summoning Tupac is below:

Papa Shee and Team Legal Wives announce a second funeral for the late Daddy Lumba. Image credit: The BBC Ghana

Source: TikTok

Abusuapanin Tupac to appear before Ga Overlord

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the spiritual overlord of the Ga-Dangme people had summoned Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu in a letter that surfaced online on March 10, 2026.

According to the contents of the letter, the family was to report at the office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse in connection with reports about the burial of Daddy Lumba at his residence in East Legon.

The whole brouhaha surrounding Abusuapanin Tupac and the Ga Traditional Council has sparked intense reactions online.

Source: YEN.com.gh