The 2025/26 Champions League knockout phase is in full swing, with eight teams still in contention as the race to Budapest intensifies

Four of the six English sides that reached the round of 16 have already been knocked out, conceding a combined 28 goals along the way

The quarter-final ties have been confirmed and are set for April 7–8, with the return legs scheduled a week later

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The UEFA Champions League is down to its final eight, but not without drama. A staggering 68 goals were scored across eight ties in the round of 16, with English clubs suffering the biggest setbacks.

Despite entering the knockout stage as the league with the most representatives, the Premier League saw four of its six teams crash out after two legs.

Eight teams, including Arsenal and Real Madrid will be vying for the chance to displace PSG as Champions League winners. Photo by Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

Champions League round of 16 review

Chelsea were among the biggest casualties.

Drawn against holders Paris Saint-Germain, the Blues were tipped to progress given PSG’s inconsistent form. But the French side dominated both legs, winning 5-2 in Paris before sealing a commanding 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City also fell short. The 2023 champions were stunned by Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, where Federico Valverde scored a hat trick.

Any hopes of a comeback faded in the second leg as Vinícius Júnior struck twice to complete a 5-1 aggregate win.

Newcastle United showed promise but were ultimately outclassed by FC Barcelona. After a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park, the return leg turned one-sided, with Barcelona scoring seven. Anthony Elanga grabbed a brace, but it proved only a consolation.

Tottenham Hotspur fought hard against Atlético Madrid. After losing 5-2 in the first leg, they pushed the tie close by scoring three, but Atlético struck twice to end the comeback hopes.

While several English sides exited early, Arsenal and Liverpool kept the flag flying. Arsenal saw off Bayer 04 Leverkusen with a solid 2-0 win in the second leg.

Liverpool produced a strong comeback against Galatasaray SK, scoring four goals to overturn a first-leg deficit. Mohamed Salah also reached a milestone, becoming the first African player to score 50 goals in the competition.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich swept past Atalanta BC with a dominant 10-2 aggregate scoreline, BBC Sport reports.

Sporting CP produced one of the most remarkable comebacks, overturning a 3-0 first-leg defeat to FK Bodø Glimt by scoring five to progress.

The Champions League quarter-final fixtures will be held on April 7/8 and April 14/15. Photo by Kristian Skeie UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Quarter-final fixtures confirmed

Attention now turns to the quarter finals as eight teams chase glory in Budapest.

According to UEFA, PSG will face Liverpool in a repeat of last season’s knockout clash. The first leg will be staged in Paris on April 7, with the reverse tie taking place at the iconic Anfield a week later.

Real Madrid, after eliminating Antoine Semenyo's Man City, take on Bayern Munich in another heavyweight tie. Just like the PSG vs Liverpool tie, Madrid's fixture against Bayern will be played at the same time.

Meanwhile, Barcelona meet Atlético Madrid in an all-Spanish battle on April 8 and 15 for the first and second legs, respectively.

Arsenal will face Sporting CP, a tricky opponent, who eliminated the Gunners in a knockout contest back in 2023 in the Europa League.

With the stakes rising and margins tightening, the road to the final is beginning to separate the true contenders from the rest.

Arsenal tipped as Champions League favourites

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal have emerged as the new favourites to win the Champions League, overtaking Bayern Munich in the latest supercomputer predictions.

The Gunners now top the forecast as the most likely winners of Europe’s elite club competition.

Source: YEN.com.gh