Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar stirred sorrow online after a video showed her kneeling to beg for financial help as she battled worsening health complications linked to a brain tumour

She said her condition had deteriorated despite undergoing multiple surgeries, explaining that MRI scans confirmed the tumour and that she needed more money to be healed

Abubakar lamented receiving little support from colleagues as actress Uche Elendu urged the public and industry figures to donate and help save her life

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A video of Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar appealing for support to fund her health battles has stirred sorrowful reactions among netizens on social media.

Halima Abubakar stirs sorrow as she begs for urgent financial support to tackle her brain tumour. Image credit: @ucheelendu, PremiumTimes/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Award-winning Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar has been battling numerous health challenges in recent years.

In a viral February 2025 video, she opened up about her challenges, noting that she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Abubakar said she had undergone three MRI tests in Turkey to get to the bottom of the matter and appealed for support.

Despite her pleas, the actress received little help, prompting her to make another plea in early 2026.

In a conversation with blogger Odogwu Kiwi TV, she said her health had only worsened since her first appeal for help.

According to her, she had undergone several surgeries already before a recent MRI discovered a tumour in her brain.

"I found out that I have a brain tumour. I have done two or three surgeries now, but I found out through an MRI that I have a tumour in my brain. That is the reason why I can't sleep," she said

Halima Abubakar complained about receiving little help from her colleagues despite her public pleas for help.

"I feel like it has been taking so long. I have been trying my way and doing things to not disturb anybody. I have not worked in a long time, so begging people seems like a big deal right now because only two or three of my colleagues have reached out to me,” she said.

The YouTube video of Halima Abubakar is below.

Halima Abubakar kneels to beg for help

In a new video shared by actress Uche Elendu on Sunday, February 8, 2026, Halima Abubakar went down on her knees to beg for help.

The video showed her in an agitated state, holding a bundle of cash she had received to help her situation.

She urgently pleaded for more help, stirring sorrow among netizens online.

Uche Elendu begged Nollywood colleagues and the public to have mercy on the actress and to join the donation drive to save her.

"Please watch this video to the end. I’m on my knees pleading with everyone to support Halima Abubakar with funds for her surgery. Calling on all my colleagues, all NGOs, fans, philanthropists, government officials, Kogi state government, please tag everyone you know who can assist her," she captioned the post.

The Instagram video of Halima Abubakar begging for help is below.

Halima Abubakar appeals for help after being evicted from her home over unpaid rent amid her ongoing battle with a brain tumour. Image credit: @halimabubakar, @thetattleroomng/Instagram

Source: Twitter

Halima Abubakar evicted from her home

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Halima Abubakar was evicted from her home amid her worsening health crisis.

In a video, the Nollywood actress bitterly wept as she opened up about her situation and appealed for financial assistance.

Source: YEN.com.gh