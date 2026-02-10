The famous artist, Akwaboah Jnr, has shared with Ghanaians his love journey as he detailed how his marriage has changed his life

This came two years after he tied the knot with the love of his life, Theressa Akwaboah, in a simple but colourful wedding ceremony

The singer's marriage experience has triggered massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared varied comments

Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, popularly known as Akwaboah Jnr, has disclosed how his marriage has changed his life for good.

Akwaboah ties the knot with Theresa

On Friday, May 3, 2026, Akwaboah Jnr got married to his long-time girlfriend, Theresa, in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

The event was graced by many celebrities, including Mercy Aseidu, Empress Gifty, Gifty Anti, and many others.

The newlywed bride, who happened to be a young Ghanaian midwife, was all smiles as she slayed in her exquisite Kente outfit at the traditional wedding ceremony.

Akwaboah on choosing Theresa over baby mamas

Speaking in an interview with Delay, Akwaboah disclosed why he chose his wife over his baby mamas.

According to him, he did not have any peace of mind when dating any of his baby mamas, so marrying them was out of the question. He claimed he had no plans of having kids with multiple women as a man growing up, but things changed.

"As a man growing up, I had no plans to have kids with multiple women, but situations happen, and I do not want to go into it. I would have stayed with them if I had any peace of mind at that time," he indicated

Akwaboah shares how marriage has changed him

Speaking in an interview on Sammy Kay media, Akwaboah Jnr explained that his marriage has been good.

According to him, he has had a lot of people say negative things about marriage, making him reluctant to tie the knot, but he can confidently say that there are lots of good moments in marriage, and he will advise everyone to have the experience.

He stated that marriage is not as scary as projected, and the secret to a successful marriage is tying the knot with a friend.

He further shared that his experience taught him that marriage is not about feeling but a choice because feelings do change.

Watch the YouTube video of Akwaboah sharing his experience below:

Reactions to Akwaboah's experience

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Jennifer wrote:

"Enemies no bi God. What other wants to see happen will never happen. These two would remain blessed."

Ayamabii wrote:

"Many doubted this lady's love for Akwaboah, now u see, God bless you, my dear."

Lady B wrote:

"May the good Lord continue to bless this union and give you guys the strength to continue."

Samuel wrote:

"Aww, may God continue to bless you two and keep you safe."

Watch the X anniversary post of Akwaboah below:

