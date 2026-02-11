Fresh details have surfaced about the alleged arrest of a prominent Ghanaian businessman accused of attempting to traffic illicit substances concealed in products of a popular food brand

Popular and well-connected Ghanaian journalist, Clement Asamoah Yeboah of Gossips24TV, has confirmed the alleged incident and shared more details from a supposed source at NACOC

Ghanaians on social media have shared varying reactions to the viral news, with many slamming some wealthy businessmen in the country over their alleged ties to illicit trades

More details have emerged about the alleged arrest of a prominent Ghanaian businessman for attempting to ship illicit substances out of the country, packaged in a popular food brand.

Clement Asamoah Yeboah shares new details after NACOC allegedly arrested a Ghanaian businessman for attempting to transport illicit substances.

Popular Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams, the morning show host for Angel 102.9 FM in Accra, sparked an online firestorm on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, when he shared details about the unnamed businessman’s alleged arrest by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC).

In a post shared to his official Twitter account, Saddick Adams said he interviewed the Deputy NACOC Director, who confirmed the incident.

Saddick Adams claimed that the businessman, whose identity was being kept under wraps, was headed abroad with packages of his brand’s products when he was arrested for allegedly concealing contraband in them.

"A manager of a “hugely popular Ghanaian packaged food brand” has been remanded in custody for allegedly attempting to traffic illicit substances out of Ghana," Saddick Adams wrote.

"Narcotic Control Deputy Director told Angel TV that, the manager of the unnamed product brand, which is widely consumed in Ghana, concealed substances in the products and was arrested at the airport," he added.

Following his viral tweet, the video of his conversation with the NACOC Deputy Director surfaced on social media, confirming the assertions made by the journalist.

Gossips24 shares more details of alleged arrest

In a video posted to his YouTube channel on February 11, popular Ghanaian content creator, Clement Asamoah Yeboah of Gossips24 TV, shared more details on the alleged arrest of a popular Ghanaian businessman.

In his video, Clement alleged that he spoke to a NACOC source after seeing Saddick Adams’ tweet and also confirmed that the incident occurred.

He said the manager of the popular food brand was arrested on Saturday, February 7, and was released on Tuesday, February 10, after the constitutionally mandated 48-hour period of holding an individual without bail.

Clement also claimed that many employees in the packaging department of the company in question had been arrested.

The popular YouTuber said he had confirmed the company in question but could not legally name them, and instead dropped hints in his presentation for his audience to pick up.

