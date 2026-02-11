Appiah Stadium clashed with MP Asenso - Boakye over the Suame Interchange redesign from a four-tier to a three-tier project

In a leaked phone call, the NDC supporter also defended President John Mahama against criticism from the Bantama legislator

The viral video of their telephonic altercation has stirred mixed reactions online, with many criticising Appiah Stadium's words

Staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has clashed with the MP for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, over the government's decision to downgrade the Suame Interchange project to a three-tier design from the original four-tier plan.

In a private phone conversation, which has now been made public, Appiah Stadium was heard loudly raining insults on Asenso-Boakye over what he described as 'unfair criticism' of President John Mahama.

This encounter follows a press conference addressed by Asenso Boakye, who is also the former roads and highways minister, where he questioned the NDC administration's decision to review the design of the Suame Interchange project to three tiers.

Speaking on behalf of the Ashanti Caucus of the Minority, the Bantama MP accused President Mahama of attempting to shortchange the people of Kumasi by scaling down the Suame Interchange project.

These comments seemed to have infuriated Appiah Stadium, who refers to himself as 'Mahama ba' (Mahama's son in Twi), and is based in the same region of Ghana.

In a video circulating on social media, Appiah Stadium slammed Asenso-Boakye, questioning his locus to criticise President Mahama, considering his abysmal performance as a state minister.

"I will fire you and tell you my mind because you are going wayward. And I am telling you that I'm coming to insult you. You are not the right person to criticise President Mahama," he said.

"What did you achieve as minister for you to put a camera before you to insult John Mahama? What Mahama has done is far better than your President Akufo-Addo. You want to disgrace John Mahama," he added.

While the popular NDC supporter was busily hurling insults, the MP dropped the call, an action that infuriated Appiah Stadium even more.

Reactions to Appiah Stadium's clash with Asenso-Boakye

The trending video of Appiah Stadium's clash with Asenso-Boakye has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Alex Ampomah said:

"I don't support the insults but the interchange press conference was highly unnecessary....Putting all facts together, Asenso Boakye and the Npp don't have the moral right to take that line......Sometimes it's better to be quiet or negotiate backdoor."

@Kwame Mjay also said:

"Mr. Asenso thank you for not uttering a word, you're truly a gentleman. God will fight for you."

@Nana Osae Kweku commented:

"Was the Akuffo Addo insults part necessary? Just deal with the person without bringing in Nana Addo kɛkɛ."

