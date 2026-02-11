Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum has shared a rare moment with her handsome son in a heartwarming photoshoot.

The celebrity mother appeared emotional as she posted the photos on Instagram, accompanied by a touching caption.

TIma Kumkum flaunts her Grown-up Son as He leaves for Boarding School

Tima Kumkum’s son poses in rare photo

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum proudly showed off her first son in photos that have since gone viral.

She revealed that her son from her first marriage will be leaving for boarding school to join his mates as he prepares for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In her emotional message, Tima Kumkum expressed how much she would miss him, recalling the little things he does at home, from shouting from the hallway to scattering his shoes in his room.

"Today my heart feels full… and empty at the same time. Jayden left for boarding school ahead of his BECE exams, and the house suddenly feels too quiet. No random “Mummy!” from the hallway. No scattered shoes. No noise. Just silence. I thought I was strong until I watched him walk away with his bag… trying to act brave for me. And I kept asking myself — Is this how our parents felt when we left home too? Because this feeling? It’s not small. It’s pride. It’s fear. It’s love stretched so wide it almost hurts. Parenting is beautiful… but nobody talks about how heartbreaking it can be watching your child grow up right before your eyes. We pray for them to grow… Then we cry when they actually do. But one thing I know — We don’t raise children to keep them close. We raise them to fly. So fly, my son. Mummy is right here… cheering, praying, loving you from a distance. To every parent feeling this ache — you’re not alone. Who else can relate?"

Tima Kumkum addresses divorce rumours

The Ghanaian event host also addressed rumours surrounding her second marriage to Dominic Duodu, who was her senior in school.

The nursing mother shared a cryptic caption during an Instagram Live session after a follower asked about her marriage.

Her response sparked reactions on social media, particularly on TikTok, where users shared mixed opinions about the situation.

