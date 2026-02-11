The matron of Wovenu Senior High Technical School and two others have been arrested for allegedly diverting food meant for students

They were apprehended by the Assembly Member and local residents in Tadzewu around 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Authorities say a police officer, reportedly the matron’s sister’s girlfriend, was involved in transporting the items

The matron of Wovenu Senior High Technical School in Tadzewu and two others, including a police officer, have reportedly been arrested for allegedly diverting food items meant for students of the school.

The suspects were apprehended around 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, by the Assembly Member for the area, Meli Atipoe, and some members of the community.

A matron, a police officer and one other person have been arrested for allegedly stealing food meant for students of Wovenu SHS. Photo credit: Citinewsroom.

Source: UGC

According to an X post by CDR Africa (@cdrafrica), the items the suspects allegedly stole include rice, tin tomatoes, Sandi Tinapa, tin fish, and gallons of cooking oil.

A report sighted on Citi Newsroom also stated that the vehicle used in conveying the items was allegedly driven by a police sergeant from Ho.

Following the intervention by the Assembly Member, the suspects were handed over to the police and later transferred to Dzodze for further investigations.

Meanwhile, the Ketu North Municipal Chief Executive, Rev. Martin Amenaki, has assured the public that the matter will be thoroughly investigated.

He added that, when found guilty, the suspects will face the full rigours of the law.

Watch the X video below:

Savelugu SHS commends government for quality meals

Elsewhere in the Northern Region, Students of Savelugu Senior High School have hailed and praised President John Dramani Mahama for reportedly adding hard-boiled eggs to the school's menu.

In a video trending on social media, some students were so excited and overwhelmed after they found out that one of Ghana's staples, hard-boiled eggs, had been added to their dining hall food.

The video showed the young students smiling and laughing with joy as they praised the President, John Mahama, while walking around the school's premises with the food in their hands.

This is coming after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government introduced various programs to improve the nation's education and its school facilities.

These included school feeding programs, infrastructure development, and policies aimed at enhancing students’ welfare.

Ghanaian SHS students rejoice and celebrate President John Mahama’s school feeding policy. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

SHS students thrilled by waakye and eggs

In a related development, YEN.com.gh had confirmed that other students from various schools all over the country had also heaped praises on the president because their feeding menu had improved as well.

In another video, some Senior High School students expressed their gratitude to President Mahama for the positive changes they are experiencing in the school.

In the video, they were served the popular dish Waakye with eggs at the dining hall, which was reportedly the first time this had been offered since they enrolled in the school.

SHS students welcome Mahama in style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Mahama made the day of Senior High School students after responding to their greeting in a video.

The students, who were not expecting his reaction, were overjoyed when the President waved and said hi to them, sparking many reactions online.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian counsellor shared his views on President Mahama's warm response to the SHS students.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh