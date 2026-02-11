Young Nigerian digital creator and entrepreneur Lucky Elohor met her demise under sad circumstances on Monday, February 9, 2026

The news of the late tech company founder's death was announced by her family in a statement on Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Lucky Elohor's untimely passing has stirred sad reactions among many netizens on social media, who paid their tributes

Young Nigerian digital creator and entrepreneur Lucky Elohor passed away at the age of 29 in a car accident on Monday, February 9, 2026.

Renowned Nigerian digital creator and entrepreneur Lucky Elohor passes away on Monday, February 9, 2026. Photo source: The Digital Creator Chic

The news of Lucky Elohor's untimely death was confirmed on her official Instagram page in a lengthy statement from her family on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

What happened to Lucky Elohor?

According to some reports, Lucky was involved in a serious car accident while travelling in Nigeria.

The young digital creator was reportedly taken to the hospital for medical treatment in Ogbomoso in Oyo State by some bystanders, where she succumbed to her injuries and passed away.

In her family's memorial post on Instagram, they shared a serene image of her against a heavenly backdrop, captioned:

"Gone to be with the Lord."

The family's statement described the late Lucky as “a light, full of purpose, grace, and an unwavering commitment to impacting lives.”

They also eulogised the late digital creator for her personality and dedication before her untimely demise.

The statement read:

"Elohor was a light, full of purpose, grace, and an unwavering commitment to impacting lives. She built with intention, loved deeply, and served selflessly through her work, her community, and her faith."

"Though our hearts are heavy, we are comforted by the assurance that she has gone to be with the Lord, and that her legacy will continue to live on through the many lives she touched."

Lucky's family also appealed to the public for prayers, love and respect as they privately grieved over the loss of their beloved.

They also noted that details regarding the late entrepreneur's funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public later.

The statement read:

"We ask for your prayers, love, and respect for the family during this time of mourning. Further details will be communicated in due course."

The Instagram posts announcing the death of Lucky Elohor are below:

Who was the late Lucky Elohor?

The late Lucky Elohor was a 29-year-old Nigerian digital creator and entrepreneur born on June 10, 1996.

She was also a brand clarity coach, monetisation coach, and a product marketing professional based in Lagos.

In 2020, she founded Digital Creator Chic Limited, a tech-oriented company focused on helping coaches, course creators, and agency owners clarify and simplify their brand message, position and find product market fit to help monetise their brand and expertise.

Lucky was also the founder of the GROW Network, an Africa execution-first growth ecosystem which seeks to help young Africans, professionals, and entrepreneurs turn their ambition into measurable results through structure, accountability, and real work.

In 2025, the young entrepreneur enrolled at the University of East Legon, where she was pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing before her untimely death.

Lucky Elohor's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Akinlolu.certified commented:

"Ah! I still got your email yesterday. This hits hard. I can’t process this."

Bolajibillionss said:

"We spoke last week, and we were laughing. What’s going on? I don’t understand."

Thetechwomanexpert wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻. It is well."

