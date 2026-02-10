Adam Kwarasey’s path from guarding the Black Stars’ net to forging a fresh identity beyond the pitch reflects growth, grit, and drive

The former Ghana international has smoothly shifted from his playing career into an influential leadership role both on and off the pitch

He now stands among several ex-footballers who have turned their experience on the field into success in the business world

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Adam Larsen Kwarasey may have hung up his gloves, but his bond with the sport is still firmly intact.

The retired shot-stopper has carved out a new life in Norway, blending football leadership with savvy business ventures, proving that purpose does not end with retirement.

YEN.com.gh explores the inspiring journey of Kwarasey, who now owns a football club, runs a successful restaurant, and remains active in several other roles beyond the field.

A look at Kwarasey's multi-faceted empire

Following a career that took him across Europe and the United States, the 38-year-old shifted focus without drifting far from familiar ground.

According to Ghanaweb, he co-founded FC Oslo and works as the sporting director, guiding planning, recruitment, and long-term growth.

That position allows him to pass on knowledge gathered from years inside dressing rooms at various levels.

At the same time, he serves as International Relations Manager for the Kenpong Football Academy, helping young Ghanaian prospects connect with opportunities abroad.

Beyond sport, Kwarasey has invested in ventures that celebrate culture while serving local needs.

He runs a restaurant and a fitness centre in Norway, spaces that reflect heritage and promote healthy living. These projects reveal a mindset focused on stability beyond match day.

His path mirrors that of Asamoah Gyan, who owns several enterprises, which span from the transport sector to the food industry.

Gyan and Kwarasey are not alone in business ventures, as former Ghanaian midfielder Derek Boateng is also a hotel proprietor and scouts for Right to Dream Academy.

Adam Kwarasey: A Look at the Football and Business Empire of Ex Black Stars Goalkeeper. Photo by Steve Dykes.

Source: Getty Images

Kwarasey's football career under the microscope

Shifting focus to his time on the pitch, Kwarasey enjoyed a solid and respectable playing journey.

Born in Oslo to a Ghanaian father and a Norwegian mother, he chose to represent Ghana internationally, earning 24 caps between 2011 and 2016.

He stood in goal at the 2012 AFCON and started Ghana’s opening match at the 2014 World Cup against the United States - a game the Black Stars lost 2-1.

Watch the highlights:

At club level, he built rich experience with Strømsgodset, Portland Timbers, Rosenborg, and Brøndby before eventually charting a new course after retirement.

Those chapters cemented his place among notable names of his era, with many back home praising his choices and ranking him among the country’s standout goalkeepers.

Watch a compilation of Kwarasey's top saves:

His journey underlines the value of foresight and preparation, offering a powerful lesson to African athletes that planning early can provide stability long after the cheers fade.

Kwarasey among Ghanaian players with most trophies

YEN.com.gh previously highlighted Ghanaian footballers with the most career trophies, with Adam Kwarasey proudly featuring among the elite names on the list.

Icons like Sulley Muntari, Kwadwo Asamoah, Michael Essien, and Samuel Kuffour headline the rankings, having lifted silverware in double figures during their illustrious careers.

