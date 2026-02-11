Some applicants blamed unexpected power outages after their unfinished online aptitude tests were automatically submitted, claiming it was beyond their control

The ongoing 2025/2026 Internal Security Services recruitment exercise has begun online aptitude testing, introducing strict rules that applicants must carefully follow

Applicants shared grievances online as technical challenges and automatic system submissions affected their ability to complete tests fully, sparking widespread concern

Stories are emerging of security service applicants struggling to complete their online aptitude tests, with some blaming sudden electricity outages for the automatic submission of unfinished work.

Security Service applicants blame Dumsor after their unfinished aptitude test was automatically submitted.

In a TikTok video shared by @headlines_and_beyond_bkp, the social media user highlighted complaints from several applicants who insisted they were not at fault.

According to the video, some candidates experienced power cuts while answering questions, causing the system to automatically submit incomplete tests.

Applicants argue that the automatic submission unfairly affects their chances of recruitment, as incomplete tests could be interpreted as failure to follow instructions or insufficient competence.

The ongoing aptitude tests are part of the Internal Security Services’ 2025/2026 recruitment exercise, which includes the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and Ghana Prisons Service. This year, the tests are conducted online, accompanied by strict rules to ensure fairness and integrity.

Officials have clarified that sudden disconnections, excessive movement, or suspicious activity can trigger automatic submissions.

Applicants are expected to follow precise instructions, maintain composure, and complete the test independently. Despite these guidelines, many candidates have faced challenges due to technical issues, network interruptions, or power outages.

The incidents have sparked discussion across social media, with applicants urging authorities to allow retakes or alternative arrangements. Early submissions, caused by technical disruptions, remain a major concern, as they may impact eligibility for recruitment into the respective services.

As the recruitment exercise continues, the security services have reiterated the importance of preparation, discipline, and awareness of the online system’s rules to prevent unintentional disqualification.

GNFS shares update on aptitude test

Also, reactions have trailed a statement from the Ghana National Fire Service over the second phase of the nationwide enlistment and recruitment exercise.

The service, in a post on its X page, shared guidelines that persons expected to take the aptitude test are required to know and adhere to.

Delving into details, the statement advised applicants to ensure they take the test on a computer with a functioning webcam and microphone.

With the test to be conducted in categories, applicants grouped under Category A (NVTI and sportsmen) will answer 30 questions, whereas Categories B and C, comprising those with HND, first degrees, master’s degrees, as well as WASSCE holders, will answer 60 questions.

The pass mark necessary to move to the next stage of the recruitment process is 65 per cent.

Dos and don'ts of GNFS aptitude test

The statement announced that the aptitude test will be taken under strict rules.

With this, the aptitude test cannot be closed, stopped, or saved once the applicant starts. The test will be automatically submitted once the allotted time elapses.

Answers must be provided to each question before proceeding to the next, and any attempt to have a different person other than the applicant take the test will be detected and sanctioned.

Other requirements include applicants ensuring they have a strong internet connection before taking the test.

Applicants are also required to keep their faces aligned within the proctoring frame throughout the entire test duration or risk disqualification.

The Ghana National Fire Service drops a statement on the ongoing aptitude test.

GNFS to ensure seamless online test

In a bid to ensure fairness in the process for applicants, the GNFS, in its statement, indicated that the link to take the aptitude test will be made available to applicants through their portals on the specified dates per category.

Applicants will then be taken through an enrolment stage once they click on the "Start Test" button.

Dates for the GNFS aptitude test

The statement concluded by disclosing that applicants with NVTI and other certificates will take the test from Tuesday, February 10, to Friday, February 13, 2026.

Applicants with HND, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees will take their aptitude test from Saturday, February 14, to Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Finally, applicants with WASSCE will take their aptitude test from Wednesday, February 18, to Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Applicants call on Muntaka over aptitude test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a group had appealed to Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak and the authorities to resolve the challenge so they could retake the aptitude test.

This comes after they opened up about the problems they faced while sitting for the online aptitude test.

