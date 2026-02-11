A 62-year-old woman, Baby Abienor, was killed in a violent cutlass attack at Twifo Denyase Camp in Ghana's Central Region

A 62-year-old woman has reportedly been killed in a violent attack at the community of Twifo Denyase Camp in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

The sad incident occurred on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at about 8:00 a.m., near the premises of the Apostolic Church at the Twifo Denyase Camp.

The deceased, identified as Baby Abienor, was reportedly attacked alongside her daughter, Gladys, who sustained critical injuries and is currently receiving treatment.

According to a report sighted on Graphic Online, a co-tenant, a 30-year-old man identified as Hormeku Agbemor, allegedly launched an unprovoked cutlass attack on the two women at their residence near a wooden structure belonging to the Apostolic Church of Ghana.

Eyewitnesses said the suspect suddenly became violent in the morning and inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on the victims.

Baby Abienor died at the scene from the severe injuries she sustained.

Following this horrendous act, residents later lynched the suspected assailant in a reprisal action.

"Gladys, who suffered serious injuries, was initially rushed to a nearby Community-based Health Planning and Services compound for emergency care but was later referred to the St Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu due to the severity of her condition," Graphic Online reported.

Police speak on Baby Abienor's murder

The Central North Regional Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent Edmund Agyemang Badu, disclosed that the deceased woman had deep, fresh wounds on her neck and left arm, believed to have been inflicted with a cutlass.

Chief Superintendent Badu also said that the police were led to a wooden structure and two adjoining rooms. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Twifo Praso District Police Command swiftly proceeded to the scene to commence investigations.

He said the police were led to a wooden church structure and two adjoining rooms, where the lifeless body of Baby Abienor was found lying face down in a pool of blood.

Chief Superintendent Badu also explained that about 15 metres from the scene, the police found the lifeless body of Hormeku Agbemor following his alleged lynching by angry residents.

He said preliminary investigations show that on the morning of the incident, the deceased woman, her daughter, and the suspect were in the house when he allegedly began showing signs of abnormal behaviour and verbally attacking them.

Sensing danger, Baby Abienor, he said, quickly rushed to inform an elder in charge of the church about the situation.

Upon arrival, the church elder found her lying dead, with the suspect standing nearby, holding a cutlass and confessing to the crime while pleading for forgiveness.

