A young Ghanaian man advised single people to choose their partners based on love instead of riches and looks

The married man who said he had not been well for close to four years used his life situation after marriage to advise upcoming couples

Social media users who saw the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter he raised

A Ghanaian man who is married has encouraged single people hoping to settle down to choose people they love over other qualities like wealth and beauty.

The young man used his story to buttress his point and said that if he had chosen a woman other than his wife, he might not be where he is.

Ghanaian man encourages single people to choose love over money when searching for partners.

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, the man said he has been sick for about four years and needs assistance to do everything, including bathing.

However, his wife has been supportive and never made him feel unwanted because there is love.

According to the man, it is his wife who keeps the home financially and in every other aspect since he is unwell. He added that despite the huge role she plays in the home, his wife never complains.

He continued to say that he believes his wife is still present and supportive because of the love she has for him. S

"I have been unwell for almost four years. But God gave me my soulmate, who takes care of me. So I want to tell everyone that marriage isn't all about beauty and money but rather love and a good heart. If you meet someone and you both love each other, I'd encourage you not to focus on beauty or money but marry for love."

"If I had followed money or wealth, maybe by now my partner would have left me. But because I chose out of love my partner is still here taking care of me," he added.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to advice on partner choices

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@cracckman said:

"This is so touching...I can feel the troubles his wife is going through, and I like his advice."

@Gnmea22_Ntyd wrote:

"Masa, if you want to praise, go ahead and do it even more, but to bring in cheat deaaaa masa you for dey G because errrh she go do koraaa pepa her mouth you no go, suspect. Me kor te arr you dey hold her phone and dey sleep with her 24/7."

@IAmKingBello said:

"He who finds a “GOOD” wife obtains favour from the Lord. Imagine what you obtain if you find a “BAD” wife."

@abstaina_eth wrote:

"For real, when the money goes, will the honey stay? There are still good women out there."

@Sydedd said:

"Still, I’d like to inform all my young kings that women are not good people and for that be careful of them!!”

@clementnice1 wrote:

"Marry its good, if you find a good wife, you will be happy. But if you find a bad one, you become a philosopher. Socrates."

@Carsley_1 said:

"This should be common knowledge, na."

@star_sed wrote:

"God bless her, and may the good Lord heal you."

@ImSage05 said:

"Yes, your partner represents you. Choose wisely."

@Astroo__1 wrote:

"Don’t want any mukus at my house, beauty over good heart."

A single Ghanaian lady shares her relationship frustrations as she searches for love on social media.

Source: TikTok

