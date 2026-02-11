A top member of Team Legal Wives has levelled some allegations against evangelist Papa Shee over some alleged missing funds

In a video, Ashante Queen detailed the evangelist's alleged act and public denial over the issue which has caused friction in their camp

The accusations against Papa Shee over the funds have triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Former highlife musician turned man of God, Evangelist Papa Shee, has been hit with some accusations from the Team Legal concerning some alleged monies meant as donations for Daddy Lumba's eldest widow, Akosua Serwaa.

In recent days, a dispute has broken out between members of Team Legal Wives, the supporters of Akosua Serwaa, over money issues.

Ashante Queen, a leading member of the group, has come under heavy scrutiny from others and has been accused of embezzling some money contributions they had solicited online. Amid the allegations, she has maintained her innocence.

Papa Shee accused of taking donation money

In a TikTok Live session on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, Ashante Queen noted that some Ghana-based Team Legal Wives members took GH₵20,000 from the donations to file Akosua Serwaa's appeal in her dispute with Odo Broni.

She alleged that Papa Shee also took some monies from the raised funds and appeared to have not mentioned it to the other members of their group.

Ashante Queen claimed that the evangelist initially denied taking a portion of the donation money during an offline conversation with Akosua Serwaa and other members.

She claimed that Papa Shee later admitted to taking money from the contribution of Team Legal Wives members and that Daddy Lumba's eldest widow initially did not believe he had committed the alleged act.

Ashante Queen claimed that the evangelist later clarified what he used the money he allegedly took from the donation for.

She also shared more information regarding her phone calls with Papa Shee and Akosya Serwaa.

The TikTok videos of Ashante Queen accusing Papa Shee of taking money are below:

Daddy Lumba's death and family dispute

Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

He was survived by two wives, Akosua Serwaa, whom he married traditionally in 1991 in Ghana and under German civil law in 2004, and Priscilla Ofori Atta, also known as Odo Broni.

Daddy Lumba's funeral service was held at the Heroes Park near the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on December 13, 2025.

After his death, a fierce battle broke out between his two wives over who should be recognised as his legitimate spouse.

Akosua Serwaa, whom he married in the 1990s, filed a case at the Kumasi High Court, seeking to be declared his sole legal spouse.

In her filing, she argued that they were married under German civil law, invalidating any customary marriage arrangement he may have with Odo Broni.

After a tense legal battle, the Kumasi High Court, overseen by Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, ruled against her for failing to prove the authenticity of her German marriage certificate.

Accusations against Papa Shee stirs reactions

Papa Shee invites Abusuapanin to second funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee extended an invitation to Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu for the planned second funeral for Daddy Lumba.

In an interview with the media, the evangelist noted that he and his late mentor's immediate family members would not bar the Abusuapanin or others from attending the scheduled solemn event.

Papa Shee's remarks triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

