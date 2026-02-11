Captain Smart has raised concerns over frequent power outages affecting businesses and daily life in several parts of the country

He called on the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Hon John Jinapor, to take urgent action to stabilise electricity supply

The TV host further criticised certain government ministers for relying on the President’s reputation rather than fulfilling their duties

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has expressed concern over the frequent power outages in the country.

He noted that such interruptions are becoming increasingly common, disrupting both business and daily social activities.

He made these remarks on his programme Onua Maakye on Onua TV, while addressing the performance of government ministers he considered to be lackadaisical in executing their duties.

He drew attention to the Ministry of Energy, highlighting the recent erratic power supply, which he said was disrupting business activities.

He urged the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Hon. John Jinapor, to take immediate action to address the pockets of power outages affecting the country. He said:

“Our electricity supply has become unstable, going off and on without warning. I would like to ask my good friend and brother if there is an underlying issue.

"As Minister for Energy, your primary responsibility is to ensure that citizens have a reliable and stable power supply”.

"So John, we want to know, come out with it, if there is a problem somewhere. Tell us what you are doing. Let us know.

He also expressed frustration at the perceived inefficiency of certain government ministers, noting that some appear to rely solely on the reputation of President H.E. John Mahama rather than actively fulfilling their responsibilities. He said:

"Almost all the Ministers are riding on the popularity and achievement of President John Dramani Mahama. They are virtually doing nothing".

Captain Smart is a well-known media personality, recognised for his outspoken commentary on social and political issues.

Social reactions to Captain Smart's criticism

Scores of people have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the criticisms of Captain Smart. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below

Pln.BenBaz commented:

"Hon. Emelia Arthur is doing very well in the fishing industry. She deserves commendation".

Abdul Rahman Geberiel noted:

"This is hypocrisy to the highest order. This same man was criticising Nana Akufo-Addo and not his Ministers".

Kofi said:

"I will agree with him in the sense that most people started criticising Nana Addo during his second term in office. At the time, some problems had been prevalent for so long to the extent that the majority caucus was even calling for the removal of the Finance Minister. As a leader, if you fail to remove failing appointees, you will be held responsible when things go wrong".

Mercy opined:

"I thought as much. Now it is Ministers who are to be held responsible and not the President. In Nana Akufo-Addo's regime, it was different, the President was held responsible and not the Ministers".

Muda commented:

"Ei Ghana, this is journalism of convenience. Today, a president is not to blame rather the Ministers".

Passionate for all commented:

"We are embarking on a renaming agenda and you are here talking about electricity supply and power outages".

