Nana Agradaa has regained her freedom following her release from the Nsawam Female Prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026

In a video, the controversial televangelist shared a heartwarming moment with her family after returning home from prison

Agradaa's first public appearance following her release has triggered positive reactions from her social media followers

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, made her first public appearance after being released from the Nsawam Female Prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Agradaa reunites with her husband, Angel Asiamah, and her family at home after being released from Nsawam Prison on February 3, 2026. Photo source: @originalagradaa, @angelasiamah

Source: TikTok

In a recent interview with Channel One TV on Friday, February 27, Agradaa's lawyer confirmed that she would be released on March 3, 2026, following her successful appeal.

Richard Asare Baffour said the televangelist's release was due to a remission scheme in place for Ghanaian prisoners, which allowed them to be released after serving two-thirds of a custodial sentence.

Agradaa's 15-year jail sentence and appeal

Agradaa was sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025.

She was convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement in connection with a 2022 church service.

The preacher allegedly advertised her supposed money-doubling powers on radio and television, luring many unsuspecting Ghanaians to bring her varying sums of money for doubling, only for her to confiscate and never return the sums.

After her sentence was handed down, the preacher was incarcerated at the Nsawam Female Prison in the Eastern Region of Ghana, with her sentence retroactively starting from the day of sentencing.

The televangelist appealed her 15-year sentence and regularly appeared at the Amasaman Circuit Court for hearings.

In her appeal documents, Agradaa argued that the trial process was unfair, that the evidence did not support the judge's verdict, and that the jail term was excessive.

On February 5, 2026, the imprisoned televangelist appeared at the Amasaman High Court for the judgment ruling in her appeal case.

After a few hours of legal proceedings, the court reduced Agradaa's sentence from 15 years to 12 months for counts two and three.

She has also been fined 200 penalty units (GH₵2,400) and ordered to refund GH₵1,000 to her two complainants, in addition to fines for count 1.

According to reports, the court described Agradaa's original 15-year hard labour sentence as harsh and excessive, affirming her conviction but exercising its discretion to vary the punishment.

The husband of Nana Agradaa, Angel Asiamah, launches a T-shirt to welcome her home on March 3, 2026. Image credit: Gifdeen TV, Angel Asiamah

Source: TikTok

Agradaa reunites with family after prison release

In a video shared by her Accra-based broadcast station Today's TV on Facebook, Agradaa was spotted at her residence with her husband, Angel Asiamah, and her family.

The televangelist, wearing an all-white outfit with a veil, flashed a smile as she posed while sitting on a couch beside her husband, who filmed the heartwarming moment with his smartphone.

Footage of Agradaa's reunion with her family following her release has garnered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The Facebook video of Agradaa with her family after her release is below:

Agradaa's prison release stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Da Fab La commented:

"Eii is it not too early?"

Nana Akosua wrote:

"Aww, thank you, Lord. Welcome home, Mummy."

Ellen Gyimah said:

"Woman Power! Mummy, welcome home. We missed you a lot, and God bless Daddy Angel Asiamah. You are truly a responsible team legal husband, Piawwww."

Agradaa's members renovate church before her release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa's members renovated her church before her release from prison.

In a video, some individuals were spotted painting the building's facade and clearing filth from the compound.

Footage of the renovation at Agradaa's church triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh