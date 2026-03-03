An investigation has been launched into the mysterious death of 38-year-old teacher Emmanuel Kofi Quainoo

Quainoo returned to teaching on March 2, 2025, after a period of absence due to some health issues

The tragic discovery of his death was made by his young daughters after they returned home from school

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a 38-year-old teacher, Emmanuel Kofi Quainoo, who was found dead in his room at Assin Fosu under mysterious circumstances.

Quainoo, a teacher at Faith Academy Basic School in Assin Dompim, was discovered unresponsive in his residence after returning home from work.

Police launch an investigation into the death of a 38-year-old teacher, Emmanuel Kofi Quainoo. Credit: Papa_Zion_54

3News reported that the deceased had been absent from duty for some time and only resumed teaching on March 2.

He reportedly left the campus around 12 noon after the second break, informing colleagues that he was heading home to seek medical attention.

Tragically, it was at his residence that the incident occurred. Preliminary information suggests that Quainoo allegedly used a skipping rope tied to a crossbar to take his own life.

His two daughters, aged eight and seven, are said to have raised the alarm after returning home from school and discovering their father unresponsive.

The case has been formally reported to the police, and investigators have since visited the scene.

