Blogger Bossah Media shared screenshots of a conversation with a man claiming to be a past victim of an alleged robbery network linked to Patricia Osei Boateng and her husband, Eric Antwi Duku

The man alleged his vehicle was stolen in 2017 and later traced, but said he was astounded to see Duku moving freely months after his arrest

The resurfaced claims have sparked fresh online reactions as investigations involving Patricia Osei Boateng and Eric Antwi Duku continue

As investigations into the alleged robbery syndicate linked to Eric Antwi Duku and actress Patricia Osei Boateng continue, a fresh layer has emerged online following claims by a man who says he was once a victim of the same network.

A man claiming to be a victim lists the top cars allegedly robbed in the Duku saga. Image credit: Ghana Police, Patricia Osei

Popular blogger Bossah Media shared screenshots of what he described as a private conversation with an alleged victim who recounted his experience from years back.

Alleged victim of the Duku syndicate speaks

According to the messages, the man claimed his official Mitsubishi pickup was stolen in 2017 in Kumasi.

He said the vehicle was later traced to Tamale after a tracker device helped authorities locate it, and was allegedly stolen by the Duku syndicate.

In the chat, the alleged victim claimed Antwi Duku was arrested the following day but was later processed for court.

He further alleged that the suspect had strong connections within security and legal circles, which may have influenced how the case progressed.

The conversation also suggests that Patricia Osei Boateng was present during some of these past incidents and allegedly lobbied for her husband’s release at the time.

These claims, however, remain unverified and have not been officially confirmed by the police.

The man further stated in the exchange that months after the arrest, he reportedly encountered the same individual again in Kumasi, an experience he described as startling.

He alleged that despite previous arrests, the suspect continued operating freely.

In another part of the conversation, he claimed several companies had also fallen victim to similar thefts, but often focused on retrieving their vehicles rather than pursuing extended legal action.

In the circulating screenshots, the alleged victim claimed that an MTN pickup and a Toyota Hilux belonging to Crop Research were among the vehicles previously stolen.

One striking claim from the screenshots suggests that during a confrontation at Patasi, the individuals allegedly denied knowing the accuser.

The man alleged that Patricia presented herself as a journalist in an attempt to deflect accusations.

Again, these assertions are based solely on the shared conversation and have not been independently verified.

The alleged victim's claims await Police confirmation

It is important to note that these accounts remain allegations shared through a blogger’s platform.

The Ghana Police Service has not publicly confirmed the details contained in the circulating messages.

As investigations continue, the resurfaced claims add to the growing public interest surrounding the case, highlighting how past incidents are now being revisited in light of recent developments.

Patricia Osei Boateng details how hard she works to make money in a resurfaced video amid her alleged ties to a criminal syndicate. Image credit: TrendsGhana, @koforiduaflowers/TikTok

Patricia Osei talks about her business

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng surrendered to the CID after being declared wanted over her alleged links to a Kumasi-based carjacking syndicate.

The police arrested four suspects connected to the armed robbery that led to the death of Andrews Amankwaa, the father-in-law of NDC politician Sammy Gyamfi.

Amid her legal woes, an old video of Patricia Osei Boateng resurfaced, showing her speaking about hustling to make money, sparking ironic reactions online.

