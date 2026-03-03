A key Real Madrid attacker has been ruled out for up to seven months after scans confirmed a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury

The setback means he will miss the upcoming World Cup in June, dealing a major blow to both club and country

Madrid now face a mounting selection crisis ahead of their clash with Celta Vigo, with limited attacking options and multiple absences

A Real Madrid superstar is set to miss the upcoming World Cup after suffering an injury that will sideline him for up to seven months.

The 2025/26 campaign is nearing its climax, with title races across Europe’s top leagues intensifying as the final fixtures approach.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo set to miss World Cup after suffering ACL injury

Once the domestic season concludes, attention will quickly shift to the World Cup in June, where many of football’s biggest names are expected to take centre stage.

With the tournament now just three months away, players are acutely aware that any injury setback at this stage of the season could end their hopes of competing on the international stage. That fear has now become reality for one of Madrid’s key figures, who has reportedly sustained a season-ending injury.

On Monday evening, Real Madrid were beaten 1-0 by Getafe CF in their La Liga meeting at the Santiago Bernabéu. Getafe striker Martin Satriano opened the scoring in the 39th minute, leaving the hosts chasing an equaliser.

Rodrygo was introduced shortly before the hour mark after spending nearly a month sidelined with tendinitis. However, just minutes after coming on, the Brazilian forward went down clutching his knee after it was caught in a challenge, sparking immediate fears of a serious injury.

Although the 25-year-old was able to continue and finish the match, further examinations told a different story. According to Spanish outlet Marca, scans carried out on Tuesday morning confirmed that Rodrygo has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

The diagnosis also means he will not represent Brazil in upcoming friendlies against France national football team and Croatia national football team, nor will he feature in their World Cup opener against Morocco national football team on June 13.

The setback leaves Real Madrid with limited attacking options ahead of their trip to face Celta Vigo. Vinicius Jr and Gonzalo Garcia are currently the only available strikers, with Kylian Mbappe also nursing an injury.

Adding to their concerns, Franco Mastantuono is suspended after receiving a red card in the closing moments of the defeat to Getafe.

