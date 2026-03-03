Al-Nassr has set the record straight on Cristiano Ronaldo's 'departing Saudi Arabia' speculations on his private jet

The Saudi Pro League side has shared a social media photo that clearly shows the location of the Portuguese ace

Al-Nassr are preparing for their weekend league clash against Neom SC, with the ex-Real Madrid attacker expected to feature

Cristiano Ronaldo is still in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr despite swirling reports claiming he had departed the country on his private jet amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

On Monday, March 2, speculation intensified after it was reported that an aircraft owned by the 41-year-old had taken off from Saudi Arabia that night.

The Gulf region has been on high alert following retaliatory strikes by Iran, targeting areas that host United States military bases.

The strikes came in response to a joint operation by the United States and Israel over the weekend, which reportedly led to the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Amid the uncertainty, rumours quickly spread that Ronaldo and his immediate family had chosen to leave the Kingdom and head to Spain for safety, as Four Four Two stated.

However, there has been no official confirmation supporting those claims.

Al Nassr share Ronaldo's training image

In contrast to the reports, on X, Al Nassr shared a photo of Cristiano Ronaldo in full training ahead of their upcoming Saudi Pro League fixture against Neom on Saturday, as the Irish News featured.

The match is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, the same city where reports on Tuesday claimed Iranian drones had struck near the US Embassy.

Despite the tense backdrop, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United ace appears focused on football matters as he prepares with his teammates for the weekend clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo chases 1000-goal milestone

In the meantime, Cristiano Ronaldo has moved even closer to the historic 1,000-goal mark after registering another goal in his remarkable career during the Al-Najma vs. Al-Nassr match on February 25.

As of March 3, 2026, the 41-year-old forward has amassed an astonishing 964 goals across club and international football.

Data from Transfermarkt shows how his goals are distributed throughout his journey: 5 for Sporting CP, 145 over two spells with Manchester United, 450 during his record-breaking time at Real Madrid, 101 at Juventus, 120 for Al-Nassr, and 143 while representing Portugal.

Ronaldo’s relentless consistency over more than two decades once again highlights why he is widely considered one of the most prolific and clinical finishers the game has ever seen.

For now, let's see whether he can add to his tally when his team takes on Neom S on March 7.

