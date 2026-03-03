News of a Ghanaian man killed while serving in the Russian army has generated reactions online

A friend who shared news of the unfortunate incident opened up about his relationship with the deceased

People who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the passing of the young man

A Ghanaian man, Kofi George, who travelled to Russia to serve in the army, has reportedly died while fighting in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The demise of the Ghanaian man was made known in a Facebook post by his close friend, a popular Ghanaian content creator, Kofi Gharbin, widely known as Mr Happiness.

On Tuesday, March 3, Kofi Gharbin shared a tribute to his late friend, recalling the fond memories they shared.

He first recounted his conversation with his late friend two years ago, when he encouraged him not to be frustrated after he had moved to Ghana from Canada.

"Two years ago, you called me. I even thought you were still in Canada, but you told me you had returned to Ghana and could not go back because of some issues. You said your friends were mocking you, saying you had been deported. I told you not to mind them. I know you. You and I from Pig Farm, we suffered together. We did all the dirty jobs, but look at where life was taking us. A setback is not the end. I told you my own story, how things changed. I reminded you that you would get back on your feet again. Do not give up. Do not let their words disturb you."

Kofi Gharbin said he later received good news from his friend, who informed him that he had secured a Belgian visa and needed help to relocate.

He then said the last time he heard from him was on December 2024, when they both wished each other happy festivities.

"Then you gave me good news. You said you had secured a Belgium visa and would need my help when you arrived in Europe. I told you I would help you. I even said I could speak to Nana Kwame to support you because he had a passport. Back then, I did not even have mine, but I was ready to show up for you. After that, I never heard from you again until December 2024. We wished each other Merry Christmas. I wished you good health, happiness, and a long life."

He then expressed astonishment at receiving a message from a friend on February 28 that Kofi George had passed.

Upon probing, he was informed that Kofi George opted to serve in the Russian army in Ukraine and died as a result.

He concluded by lamenting his friend’s decision to serve in the Russian army.

"Then last Saturday, 28th February, I received the message that Kofi George is dead. I was shocked. I asked what happened. Was it sickness? Was it an accident? They told me you went to Russia to fight and you died. My brother, that was a bad decision. I was happy for you when you told me about the Belgium visa. I was ready to help you build a better life, but you never showed up. Life gave you a second chance and you chose a battlefield. What is done is done. Rest in peace," the post read.

Reactions to Ghanaian serving in Russian army

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have expressed sorrow over the decision taken by the man to serve in the Russian army, only to end up dead.

Dela Akakpo Yao stated:

"The last stupid thing I will do on this earth is to fight for another country. God forbid. I will continue to enjoy my akple with hot pepper."

Mariam Yakubu opined:

"Really sad but he said he had a Schengen visa to Belgium, so why end up in Russia, or it was a format."

Yaw Barimah opined:

"Oh bra Kofi George, oh naa very sad why should you do this to yourself."

