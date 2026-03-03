“NDC Is Spiritually Powerful; Don’t Take Them for Granted”: Afenyo-Markin Warns

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has cautioned NPP members against underestimating the ruling NDC, describing the party as spiritually fortified

Speaking on UTV on Monday, March 2, 2026, he said the NDC “do not joke with matters of spirituality” and urged his party to take them seriously

His remarks, made after the 2026 State of the Nation Address, have sparked widespread reactions on social media

The Minority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has cautioned members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against taking the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) for granted.

Speaking in an interview with UTV on Monday, March 2, 2026, Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Member of Parliament for Efutu in the Central Region, claimed that the ruling NDC do not joke with matters of spirituality, suggesting that they are spiritually fortified.

"The NDC do not joke with matters of spirituality. Don't take them for granted," he said.

When asked how he found out about the NDC's spiritual acumen, given that he is not a member of the party, Afenyo-Markin said he has lived long enough to understand issues of spirituality.

The Minority Leader and MP for Efutu made these remarks during his media engagement after the presentation of the 2026 State of the Nation Address by President John Mahama on Friday, February 27, 2026.

Afenyo-Markin's claims about NDC sparks reactions

Afenyo-Markin's claims about the NDC have sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many Ghanaian netizens expressing their views.

@great_eldinero1 said

"NDC might have people who consult other powers other than the spirit of God Almighty. But Ghana has reached a stage God himself has taken control and purposed in His heart to rule in our affairs through the NDC. So no amount of sangoma consultations can destroy the NDC. @great_eldinero1When they came in 2017, it was their common slogan that NDC was gonna be in opposition for 60 years. They meant exactly what they said then. In the Agyapade3 book, they said they were gonna make NDC a fringe party like CPP. Only God Almighty took power from them in 2024."

@KofiPhD also said:

"Freemasonry, Bayie, Nyamesom, Nsa guo, Asore, Mpae b) etc. He does all, spirituality is real like fufu and abenkwan!"

@AngelGassem commented:

"is it not normal that we all don't take spiritual things for granted? We have one GOD who is Supreme and control us all."

@miztaOpinion commented:

"How come my fante sounds better than a fante man's fante. Afenyo is directly telling us, they've tried spiritual workings on the NDC and it didn't work."

Afenyo-Markin and Bernard Ahiafor clash

