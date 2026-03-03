A Black Stars of Ghana stalwart has been ruled out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to a serious injury

Manager Carlo Ancelotti's World Cup preparations suffered a major blow, with one of his rising stars sidelined through a concerning injury

The 2026 tournament will be the first to be hosted across three different countries, as the football world gets ready for an amazing competition

As is often the case, the build-up to every major football tournament sees several top stars ruled out, whether due to injury, suspension, or other reasons.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is no exception. As the historic tournament draws closer, the football world has been rocked by heartbreaking news for some of its stars, who were expected to feature in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Mohammed Salisu will not be at the 2026 World Cup with Ghana due to an ACL injury. Image credit: AS Monaco

Source: Getty Images

In the piece, YEN.com.gh has examined a list of players whose absence from the upcoming tournament is confirmed as of March 3, 2026.

1. Real Madrid and Brazil's Rodrygo

According to Real Madrid, Rodrygo has sustained a serious knee injury, a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) combined with a lateral meniscus rupture in his right knee, during La Liga action against Getafe on Monday, March 2.

Medical tests confirmed the diagnosis, potentially ruling him out for the rest of the 2025‑26 season and the upcoming World Cup.

The 25‑year‑old had just returned from a previous muscle issue when the ligament and meniscus damage occurred, forcing him to leave the pitch prematurely.

Such injuries typically require surgery and extensive rehabilitation, with expected recovery times stretching close to a year, meaning Rodrygo is unlikely to be available even at the start of the 2026‑27 club campaign.

For Brazil and Carlo Ancelotti, this possible loss is significant. Rodrygo has been an important attacking option for both club and country, offering pace, creativity, and goal threat.

The injury is not just a sporting setback for the Manchester City target. It’s a career challenge. Rehabilitation from ACL and meniscus damage is a long and delicate process, and Rodrygo’s next season, along with his role for both Real Madrid and Brazil, will be shaped by how successfully he recovers.

Real Madrid and Brazil national team winger Rodrygo Goes. Image credit: Burak Akbulut

Source: Getty Images

2. Mohammed Salisu ruled out for Ghana

Similarly heartbreaking for Ghana and Mohammed Salisu is the news that he will miss the 2026 World Cup due to a serious left knee anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained while playing for AS Monaco in Ligue 1 earlier this year.

The Black Stars’ team doctor confirmed that the defender’s ACL tear was severe enough to end his World Cup hopes.

Salisu, known for his strength, aerial ability, and composure as a centre‑back, underwent successful surgery and has started rehabilitation, according to the Ghana Football Association.

For Ghana, losing a key defender in Salisu adds pressure on the squad’s back line. The Black Stars will have to rely on other defensive options, such as Jonas Adjetey and Razak Simpson, who can step up in his absence and maintain stability against some of the world’s most potent attacks.

