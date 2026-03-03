Angel Asiamah has reunited with his wife, Agradaa, after her release from the Nsawam Female Prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026

In a post, the televangelist's husband broke his silence on his wife returning home from prison for the first time in several months

Angel Asiamah's remarks after Agradaa's release from prison triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Angel Asiamah, the husband of controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, has broken his silence following his wife's release from prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Angel Asiamah breaks his silence after his wife Agradaa's prison release following her sentence reduction.

Footage of Agradaa at her plush residence with her family in the Greater Accra Region emerged online following her official release on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Days before she regained her freedom, the televangelist's lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, in an interview with Channel One TV on February 27, 2026, confirmed that his client would be released on March 3, 2026, after her successful appeal.

He said the televangelist's release was due to a remission scheme in place for Ghanaian prisoners, which allowed them to be released after serving two-thirds of a custodial sentence.

Agradaa's 15-year jail sentence and appeal

Agradaa was sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025.

She was convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement in connection with a 2022 church service.

The preacher allegedly advertised her supposed money-doubling powers on radio and television, luring many unsuspecting Ghanaians to bring her varying sums of money for doubling, only for her to confiscate and never return the sums.

After her sentence was handed down, the preacher was incarcerated at the Nsawam Female Prison in the Eastern Region of Ghana, with her sentence retroactively starting from the day of sentencing.

The televangelist appealed her 15-year sentence and regularly appeared at the Amasaman Circuit Court for hearings.

In her appeal documents, Agradaa argued that the trial process was unfair, that the evidence did not support the judge's verdict, and that the jail term was excessive.

On February 5, 2026, the imprisoned televangelist appeared at the Amasaman High Court for the judgment ruling in her appeal case.

After a few hours of legal proceedings, the court reduced Agradaa's sentence from 15 years to 12 months for counts two and three.

She has also been fined 200 penalty units (GH₵2,400) and ordered to refund GH₵1,000 to her two complainants, in addition to fines for count 1.

According to reports, the court described Agradaa's original 15-year hard labour sentence as harsh and excessive, affirming her conviction but exercising its discretion to vary the punishment.

Angel Asiamah speaks after Agradaa's prison release

Following Agradaa's release from the Nsawam Female Prison, Angel Asiamah took to his official Facebook page to share a video of himself with his wife and her parents as they reunited at home for the first time in several months.

In the video, the televangelist's husband beamed with excitement as he shared the heartwarming moment with his wife.

Nana Agradaa, the televangelist, speaks on her sentence in an emotional video after being set free.

In a short message accompanying the video, Asiamah expressed gratitude to God for securing his wife her freedom after several months in incarceration.

He wrote:

"Thank God my wife is finally home."

The Facebook post of Angel Asiamah's reunion with Agradaa after her release from prison is below:

Angel Asiamah's remarks stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Blezzed Francis commented:

"Everybody needs Mr Asiamah in his /her life."

Augustina Opoku said:

"Glory be to God for the reunion and the joy that's overflowing from this moment."

Rachyl-Lamb Yeboaa wrote:

"Supportive husband."

Abena Rose remarked:

"Aww, glory, glory be to the most high God! Angel Asiamah, Nyame nhyira wo paa wai! Welcome home Evangelist Mama Pat."

Agradaa shares her experience from prison stint

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa shared her experience from her stint at the Nsawam Female Prison before her release.

In an audio recording, the televangelist recounted her fears in prison and how she survived through her faith in God.

Agradaa's remarks about her prison experience triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

