Legendary American music engineer and producer Bob Power has reportedly passed away at the age of 74.

Renowned online hip-hop and alternative music website and community Okayplayer confirmed the news of the music icon's demise on Monday, March 2, 2026.

What happened to music producer Bob Power?

The exact circumstances leading to the demise of Bob Power remain unknown, with several media outlets yet to share information about it.

In their announcement, Okayplayer eulogised the legendary music producer and engineer and highlighted his impact on the musical careers of several high-profile artists in the American music industry.

The statement read:

"We are saddened to announce the passing of Bob Power, the legendary engineer, producer, and musician whose work helped define the sound of hip‑hop and R&B for generations."

"From his groundbreaking engineering on A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory and De La Soul’s classic albums, to collaborations with The Roots, Erykah Badu, D’Angelo, and countless others, Bob’s touch shaped some of the most iconic music of our time."

DJ Premier, Quest Love, drummer and record producer of the Roots music group, and Erykah Badu were among the various musicians who paid emotional tributes to the late Bob Power.

The Instagram post announcing Bob Power's demise is below:

Who was the late producer Bob Power?

The late Bob Power was an American music producer and engineer who began his musical career in the 1970s.

He first began scoring music for television and advertisements after bagging degrees in music theory and jazz from Webster College and Lone Mountain College.

The late music producer was known for his contributions to several musical projects like A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory, D’Angelo’s Brown Sugar, and Erykah Badu’s Baduizm, all of which were engineered at New York studios.

Before his sudden demise, Bob was a mentor and teacher, sharing his knowledge and passion with aspiring artists and engineers at New York University's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music.

He was instrumental in inspiring countless aspiring musicians to pursue their craft.

Bob Power also earned multiple nominations at the Grammys.

Bob Power's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Michaelbearden commented:

"On noo! One of my favourite engineers and human beings."

Official. JWalt said:

"One of the greatest professors I had at NYU. Such a great human being. Rest in peace, legend."

REALDJPREMIER wrote:

"RIP to one of the illest engineers of all time, Mr Bob Power. Thank you for your various pointers in recording from D'Angelo to ATCQ'S Low End Theory, Erykah Badu's Baduizm and so on!"

