Agradaa Released: Evangelist Patricia Asiamah’s Church Welcomes Her in Grand Style, Video Trends
Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Agradaa, has been warmly welcomed back by members of the Heaven’s Way Gospel International Church following her release from a one-year jail sentence.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The return of the controversial woman of God has captured widespread attention online, with footage of the celebrations trending across social media platforms.
A video shared on Facebook highlights the jubilant moments as church members, clad in T-shirts featuring Agradaa’s image, cheered and celebrated her homecoming.
The atmosphere of joy and excitement reflected the deep admiration and support her congregation holds for her.
Fans and church members alike were seen joining in synchronised chants and praises, making the event a vibrant spectacle of faith and loyalty.
The celebrations underscore the continued influence and prominence of Evangelist Patricia Asiamah within her community. Her release marks a new chapter, as her supporters look forward to her resuming spiritual guidance and leadership.
Prophet Elbernard breaks silence after prophecy fails, advises young pastors not to rush to prove themselves
The trending video serves as a testament to her enduring connection with her followers and the significance of her ministry in Ghana’s religious landscape.
Watch the Facebook video below.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh