Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Agradaa, has been warmly welcomed back by members of the Heaven’s Way Gospel International Church following her release from a one-year jail sentence.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Agradaa Released: Evangelist Patricia Asiamah’s Church Welcomes Her in Grand Style, Video Trends

Source: Instagram

The return of the controversial woman of God has captured widespread attention online, with footage of the celebrations trending across social media platforms.

A video shared on Facebook highlights the jubilant moments as church members, clad in T-shirts featuring Agradaa’s image, cheered and celebrated her homecoming.

The atmosphere of joy and excitement reflected the deep admiration and support her congregation holds for her.

Fans and church members alike were seen joining in synchronised chants and praises, making the event a vibrant spectacle of faith and loyalty.

The celebrations underscore the continued influence and prominence of Evangelist Patricia Asiamah within her community. Her release marks a new chapter, as her supporters look forward to her resuming spiritual guidance and leadership.

The trending video serves as a testament to her enduring connection with her followers and the significance of her ministry in Ghana’s religious landscape.

Watch the Facebook video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh