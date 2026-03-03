Nana Agradaa reunited with one of her favourite church members after her release from Nsawam Prison on March 3, 2026

Her release comes after her initial 15-year jail sentence was reduced to one year following a successful appeal by her legal team

In an interview with the Ghana Prison Authority, Agradaa reflected on her prison term and gave insight into the time she served

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

One of Nana Agradaa’s church members shared an emotional reunion with the religious leader following her release from Nsawam Prison.

Nana Agradaa reunites with a church member in a viral video after her release from prison. Image credit: Dubawa, Gyemeso Media/TikTok, Zed Multimedia

Source: UGC

The heartfelt moment was captured in a Facebook video that has since gone viral, drawing attention from supporters across social media.

In the video, the young man, affectionately considered her 'son', expressed his excitement while wearing a T-shirt launched by Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, in her honour.

He sat beside his televangelist wife, who appeared relaxed and fully engaged with the energy and admiration surrounding her.

Clad in a white dress and scarf, she watched fondly as her beloved church member captured the reunion on camera, remarking, 'The beauty is beautifying', praising her still radiant appearance despite months in prison.

The clip has resonated widely, with many fans sharing their excitement about Agradaa's release.

Watch the Facebook video below.

Agradaa speaks on her release from jail

Meanwhile, controversial Ghanaian televangelist Nana Agradaa has detailed the actions she took that secured her release from jail.

The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champions Ministry, whose real name is Patricia Asiedua, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025.

She was convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement in connection with a 2022 church service.

After the sentence, Nana Agradaa and her lawyers filed an appeal at the Amasaman High Court, seeking to overturn the Circuit Court decision.

Her legal team argued that the lower-court judge was biased and imposed a disproportionate sentence.

Justice Oppong-Twumasi ruled that the judge adjudicated the case based on Agradaa’s personality and not the actual crimes she was alleged to have committed.

He accepted her appeal, reducing her sentence to one year, leading her lawyer to declare that she would be released on March 3, 2026.

As stated by her lawyer, the controversial televangelist secured her freedom, with a video showing her and her husband, Angel Asiamah, at their home.

Below is the Facebook video of Nana Agradaa at home after being released.

Nana Agradaa describes how she secured release

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok channel Ghana Prisons TV, Nana Agradaa spoke about her prison experience and how her faith led to her release.

The controversial preacher said that after finding out that she had been jailed for 15 years, she refused to believe that she would spend that long in prison.

She said she placed her hope in the Lord, who saved multiple people in the Bible from trials and tribulations, and placed herself in the same situation.

Nana Agradaa detailed how she called on the Lord to save her as he did for so many others in the Bible, and her unwavering faith led to her prayers coming true.

Nana Agradaa is released from the Nsawam Prison on March 3, 2026, after her 15-year jail term was reduced to one year on appeal. Image credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Nana Agradaa makes first appearance after release

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa had made her first public appearance after being released from prison.

In a video, she was seen at her home, dressed in all white as she spent some quiet time with her husband and family members.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh