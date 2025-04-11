Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck was left in awe of the influence Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif had on streaming numbers

On his X account, he noted that Black Sherif on his Iron Boy tour has skyrocketed the numbers of the Wotowoto Seasoning streaming numbers

Many social media users noted that the song was timeless and shared how the song resonated with them

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has reacted as his Wotowoto Seasoning remix song with Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif boosts in numbers while on his Iron Boy tour.

Odumodublvck hails Black Sherif as Wotowoto Seasoning performs well while on his Iron Boy tour.

Black Sherif and Odumodublvck's bond

Black Sherif has proven to Odumodublvck that he is very influential towards the boosting of streaming numbers and performance of songs.

This comes after the Kweku The Traveller crooner embarked on his much anticipated Iron Boy tour after releasing the album on April 3, 2025.

Taking to his X account, @Odumodublvck_, the Nigerian rapper noted that while Blacko was on his Iron Boy tour, the streaming numbers of the remix of Wotowoto Seasoning which he featured on was performing astronomically well.

In the message on X, the Declan Rice crooner noted that in appreciation, he would buy something and gift it to Black Sherif.

"AS BLACKO DEY ON TOUR WOTO WOTO SEASONING DEY PARA 🔥🔥🔥🔥I GO STILL BUY SOMETHING FOR THAT BOY,"

Reactions to Odumodublvck's post about Blacko

Many social media users in the comment section advised Odumodublvck on what gift he could buy for Black Sherif, and they advised him to refrain from buying him Igbo, which he loves using.

Music lovers also spoke about the spring being timeless and that despite the Wotowoto Seasoning remix of the song being released on Oct 27, 2023, it was still a smashing hit.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Odumodublvck and Black Sherif's friendship:

@606Anderson said:

"Blacko too good, iron boy x The machine. Omo terminator gan go believe."

@kasiemtimile said:

"You guys did magic with that. It feels new every time I play it. Crazy banger."

@uwaifo_01 said:

"WOTO WOTO, SOUND WEY NOR FIT EXPIRE!"

@skytux_ said:

"No buy Igbo give our boy abeg …. Find better thing give am."

@Iam_Andersonn said:

"I DONT KNOW HOW WE SLEPT ON SUCH SONG. LISTENING TO THAT SONG WITH A VERY GOOD SPEAKER WILL BURST YOUR BRAIN."

@ayew_pelle said:

"Odum give him money make e wound person.. or you go like pity that boy? 😂🔥"

Photos of Black Sherif and Odumodublvck

Odumodublvck and Black Sherif drop Wotowoto Sesaonging song. Image Credit: @blacksherif_ and @odumodublvck

