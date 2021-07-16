Erastus Donkor has been defended by the chairman of the committee probing the Ejura shootings over a comment by Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong called the evidence by Erastus Donkor 'stupid.'

Talking to the press, Justice Koomson stated that they welcome all evidence to help their work

Justice George Kingsley Koomson, the chairman of the 3-member committee probing the Ejura shootings has slammed Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin Central Constituency.

This follows a statement by the MP that the evidence and testimony presented by Luv FM journalist, Erastus Donkor before the committee is "stupid".

In a chat with the press, he opposed the thought that some of the people who appeared before the probing team didn't add anything useful to their work.

Appearing before the Ejura committee, the Multimedia journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor stated that he initially saw four soldiers and then later another three personnel shooting at the protesters.

The evidence annoyed Agyapong who described it as "stupid" during an interview on Oman FM.

Justice Koomson defended the people who appeared before the committee.

“Who decides what is stupid? We as a committee are a fact-finding committee and we have not come out to say that anyone’s evidence is stupid or is irrelevant,” said Koomson per a 3news report.

“So whoever will describe a piece of evidence as stupid or irrelevant, it is the person’s own opinion.”

Background

The committee was set up after President Akufo-Addo directed the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery to probe the shooting by security personnel and the death of two people in Ejura on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

It happened after the youth of Ejura embarked on a demonstration seeking answers from authorities about the death of activist, Ibrahim' Kaaka' Mohammed.

Chaired by George Kingsley Koomson, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, the committee has other members; Security Expert, Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, and Juliet Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbyte, a civil society organization.

The committee was initially tasked to complete its work today, Friday, July 9, 2021.

In a letter dated July 7, 2021, and signed by secretary Marie Louise Simmons, the committee stated to the Interior Minister why an extension to Friday, July 16, 2021, from the initial deadline, is necessary.

Source: Yen