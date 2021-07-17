Young musicians in Ashaiman have come together to use their talent to preach positive change

MMC Music Geng uses the drill genre of music which originated from the Kumasi to preach their music

They have recently released a new song together with a music video titled Worry

Young Ghanaian musicians appear to have diverted attention from the music from the late 80's, 90's and even contemporary times to music known as Drill.

The Pop Smoke-like feel and sound of music appear to have taken off in Kumasi with the likes of Yaw Tog, Jay Bhad, Kawabanga, O'Kenneth, City Boy, Kwaku DMC, Reggie, Sean Lifer, Braa Benk and Rabby Jones.

Following the influx of their new sound and style into the music market, demand for such kind of music has grown with listeners robustly shifting their ears to that direction.

The hard work that was put into their craft and clearly uncharted path in the Ghana music industry was crowned with success.

Some of the success stories included massive collaborations with world-renowned artistes like Stormzy who featured in Yaw Tog's Sore remix.

These young men managed to also gain national recognition and ended up showcasing their talent at the last Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Today, drill music appears to be taking serious shape in the country and the fever has hit Accra.

Speaking of Accra, drill music has come to be known to be the mainstay of an Ashaiman-based group known as MMC Music Geng Records.

This group of young men are throwing light on drill music started in the Ashanti region and are putting a unique Accra touch to it.

The group originated from Ashaiman and was started by Scotty known in real life as Bernard Kelly Aguzey and Berry, born Eric Offei Adjei.

Their motive was to use their music as a medium to preach positive messages about where they are from (Ashiaman).

From time immemorial, Ashiaman has been tagged for many wrong reasons and the young man wanted that status quo changed, hence their drive to empower the youth with music and by so doing, prove to the world that Ashiaman is more than all the bad reports seen in the media.

The group currently boasts of a lot of young musicians from Ashiaman and all around Ghana

MMC Music Geng records released their new song titled “Worry" which has all the rudiments of the original drill.

The song which was produced by OnGuard Beats had a masterful video shot, directed and edited by music video director, Yaw Phanta.

